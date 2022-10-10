Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted

SCOTT, La. ( KLFY ) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning.

According to police, a note was found containing a threat.

“Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Police said they have ruled out an immediate threat, and students have returned to their normal schedules and procedures.

Despite the soft lockdown being lifted, law enforcement is continuing its investigation.

