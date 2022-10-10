Read full article on original website
Related
Harris, Blinken hail Iran protests in activist meetings
Vice President Kamala Harris and other top US leaders on Friday hailed women leading protests in Iran as they met activists originally from the country whose clerical leadership is waging a crackdown. Harris voiced "support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity," the vice president's office said in a statement.
Officials: 22 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says a blast inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has left 14 workers dead. Suleyman Soylu said at least 28 others were rescued with injuries from the coal mine in the Black Sea coastal province of Amasra. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Khamenei warns Islamic Republic is a 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted
DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0