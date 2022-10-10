ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says a blast inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has left 14 workers dead. Suleyman Soylu said at least 28 others were rescued with injuries from the coal mine in the Black Sea coastal province of Amasra. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ACCIDENTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO