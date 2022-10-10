Read full article on original website
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Umpire Chris Segal gifts Dodgers a run on Max Muncy homer (Video)
Home plate umpire Chris Segal is off to a rough start in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series, as he gifted Max Muncy a home run. Yu Darvish is one of the more dominant pitchers in all of baseball when he’s on, but he’s not getting any favors from home plate umpire Chris Segal.
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Why giving Manny Machado huge deal made sense for San Diego Padres
We are in a new era of Major League Baseball as it seems every newly signed big-money contract outdoes the other in terms of dollars and years committed. And the player who sits atop the food chain changes daily. Too often, the on-field production received does not equate the contract’s dollar amount. However, the 10-year, $300 million deal between the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado made sense for both sides.
Yankees Twitter is furious over strike zone early in Game 2 vs Guardians
Jeremie Rehak’s strike zone is frustrating New York Yankee fans early on in Game 2 of the ALDS. As an umpire, it’s never good when you’re one of the main talking points of a game. Early on in Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, Jeremy Rehak’s strike zone is a primary talking point.
Ranking the Lakers offseason additions by their preseason play
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lot of roster turnover this offseason after the team put together one of the worst supporting casts that LeBron James has ever had last season. Los Angeles got much younger and is hoping that this supporting cast can be better than it was last season.
