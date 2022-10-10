ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

By Robert Smith
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Mvj_0iTFMg4z00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department.

On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive.

DPD officers and investigators went to the residence where they smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside the home.

New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman

After a search warrant, they found illegal drugs inside the home.

DPD charged Durcelle Alfonza Beasley, 31, of Dothan with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

They also charged Sara Louise Hawkins, 36, of Dothan with one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, and five counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

Beasley’s bond was set at $15,300 and Hawkins’s bond was set at $12,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
OPP, AL
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Florida mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
OPP, AL
WRBL News 3

Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Murder#Endangerment#Southland Drive#Dpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
AL.com

Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
ENTERPRISE, AL
dothanpd.org

Four Suspects Charged with Robbery of Business

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy