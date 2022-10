Every Cleveland music buff knows how Michael Stanley sold out shows at Blossom Music Center while playing 3,000-seat theaters elsewhere. But there was another act that did the same — Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes. They were from New Jersey but they might as well have been local for all the airplay they got on WMMS-FM — Kid Leo was their loudest booster — and the way fans flocked to their shows, including 20,000 of them to sold-out nights at Blossom.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO