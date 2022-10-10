Read full article on original website
IMPD investigating after officer fires shot at suspect Thursday morning
IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating after a 14-year veteran of the department discharged a single shot during a call Thursday morning.
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All...
IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left a man dead late Wednesday. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park. An IMPD spokesperson said officers who...
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
Two men sentenced to prison for death of 17-year-old in Brownsburg
A man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Brownsburg. Another has been sentenced to 95 years.
IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in
Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning, according to police.
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash
INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
Man dies after dump truck crashes, catches on fire in Johnson County
A person died after their dump truck became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon to the south of Franklin, police say.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
I-70 shooting: Driver hospitalized after gunfire from another car
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70. Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side. The...
