Lawrence, IN

WTHR

62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lawrence, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 dead in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city's near east side that left a man dead late Wednesday. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Denny Street, which is a neighborhood just east of Washington Park. An IMPD spokesperson said officers who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

67-year-old man dies in Indianapolis motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS – A 67-year-old man died in a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash on the south side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast District officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash in the 1700 block of S. Madison Avenue. Police said the crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

