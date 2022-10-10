The comparison seems unfair now, and would be for any player in world football, but it is only three months since Erling Haaland v Darwin Núñez was billed as the duel that could shape another title race between Manchester City and Liverpool. A simplistic prediction, true, although with one team flying and the other yet to take off, in keeping with the impact of their big-money summer signings, it is not entirely wide of the mark.

SOCCER ・ 16 MINUTES AGO