The Guardian

Klopp primes Núñez for battle with ‘best striker in the world’ Haaland

The comparison seems unfair now, and would be for any player in world football, but it is only three months since Erling Haaland v Darwin Núñez was billed as the duel that could shape another title race between Manchester City and Liverpool. A simplistic prediction, true, although with one team flying and the other yet to take off, in keeping with the impact of their big-money summer signings, it is not entirely wide of the mark.
Antonio Conte’s spirit of sacrifice key to Tottenham’s quest for success

As Antonio Conte approaches the first anniversary of his appointment by Tottenham, he continues to live in a central London hotel and so the conspiracy theorists question whether he intends to stick around for the long term. The manager’s contract is up at the end of the season, although the club have the option to extend it for one year. So he’s off soon, right?
