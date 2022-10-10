ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

SHOT FIRED: Man arrested after shooting incident on Wards Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Diners at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road were interrupted by gunshots Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore was arrested after 911 callers said he had fired a gun in the parking lot. A description of a man leaving the scene on foot led LPD officers to the man where he was apprehended on Wards Road.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One dead after Friday morning house fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. One person died in a fire that happened this morning in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Around 6:30 a.m., the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Forest Street, police said. We’re told the caller alerted dispatch...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two dead in single-vehicle crash in NW Roanoke, police

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is warning people to avoid the intersection of Williamson Rd and Airport Rd NW. The department is currently investigating a “serious” single-car crash along the road. According to officials, Airport Road is closed between Williamson Road and Towne Square...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident this morning in Roanoke claims two lives

On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

62-year-old woman dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 622 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. State Police say it happened Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 6 p.m. Authorities tell 10 News that Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, of Reidsville, North Carolina, was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Rocky Mount man dies in crash

A Rocky Mount man died in a single-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. today on Route 220, two tenths of a mile south of Route 619 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pmg-va.com

BCSO makes arrests in two incidents of malicious wounding

On Monday, October 10 at 2:44 pm, the E911 Communication Center received a call that a subject had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway in the vicinity of H&H food Mart in Big Island. Units arrived on scene and found a male subject that had been shot in the head. The male was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
BIG ISLAND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

North Carolina woman dies after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina woman is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County Tuesday evening. Police say the crash occurred at 6:00 p.m. on Rt. 622, two-tenths of a mile south of Rt. 1663 in Pittsylvania County. 62-year-old Charlene Doyle of Reidsville, North Carolina was driving...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
ROANOKE, VA

