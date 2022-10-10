Read full article on original website
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter with two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” said North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks in a press release. “We’re so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration.
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
Seven Hills purchases second Rockside Road property with eye on economic development
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City Council this week approved the $275,000 purchase of a .5-acre lot with a house on Rockside Road. The upcoming acquisition is tied to the city’s $320,000 purchase three years ago of a .74-acre Crossview Road corner home, a site that in the future will be used to create a right-turn-only lane for drivers headed east on Rockside Road.
City of Seven Hills unveils sign renaming Valleywood Park to Meijer Park
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Seven Hills and Meijer representatives will officially unveil a new park sign signifying Valleywood Park’s name change to Meijer Park Friday at 12 p.m. The park, located behind Meijer off Broadview and Orchardview Roads, has had improvements including a new scoreboard...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.
Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
Major renovation happening at Cleveland’s May Dugan Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a big day for the May Dugan Center in Ohio City with the announcement of a $7.5 million renovation. The project is happening thanks to a cumulation of individual donors, grants, tax credits, government donations, corporate donations, $5 million new market tax credit and a $2.5 million bridge loan.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
Great Lakes Brewing Co. moving into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Saucy Brew Works is out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. will be going into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse replacing Saucy Brew Works on the lower-level concourse, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced. The “Great Lakes Experience” will cover more than 1,500 square feet for a beverage-only taproom on the main concourse in the arena’s south...
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
The best natural gas prices to heat your home ahead of another Cleveland winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Cleveland begins its steady march toward the winter months, special deals are available to switch natural gas suppliers to heat your home. But which deal is the best, and should you be looking for hidden fees and cancellation policies?. In Northeast Ohio, there are two service...
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
Cuyahoga County Executive candidates talk transportation and mobility during forum
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the more crucial races on November’s ballot is for Cuyahoga County Executive. A big crowd packed a local brewery Thursday night to hear from two candidates, and their thoughts on the important issues of transportation and mobility. It’s estimated that at least 12%...
