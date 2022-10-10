ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter with two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” said North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks in a press release. “We’re so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Seven Hills unveils sign renaming Valleywood Park to Meijer Park

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Seven Hills and Meijer representatives will officially unveil a new park sign signifying Valleywood Park’s name change to Meijer Park Friday at 12 p.m. The park, located behind Meijer off Broadview and Orchardview Roads, has had improvements including a new scoreboard...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Sherwin Williams' CEO defends company's hiring practices during project update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Major renovation happening at Cleveland's May Dugan Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a big day for the May Dugan Center in Ohio City with the announcement of a $7.5 million renovation. The project is happening thanks to a cumulation of individual donors, grants, tax credits, government donations, corporate donations, $5 million new market tax credit and a $2.5 million bridge loan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

