kwhi.com
AUCTION DAY AT AUSTIN CO. FAIR
Today (Friday) is the day of the youth livestock auction sale at the 95th Annual Austin County Fair. Livestock exhibitors will look to have their work with their projects pay off in a big way at the sale, which begins at 10 a.m. inside the Austin County Fair Convention and Expo Center.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
kwhi.com
THE DOO WOP PROJECT TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER SATURDAY
Seats are still available for tomorrow (Saturday) night’s concert with The Doo Wop Project at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The group of award-winning Broadway stars will cover some of the greatest music – past and present – in American Pop and Rock at the concert, which begins at 7 p.m.
kwhi.com
LLOYD SAUNDERS MEMORIAL COOK-OFF SET FOR SATURDAY
The Washington County Expo will play host tomorrow (Saturday) to the annual Lloyd Saunders Memorial Cook-off. Teams will compete in various contests for chili, beans, margaritas, bloody marys and chef’s choice. There will also be a cornhole tournament, live and silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and a card draw for a gun and designer bag.
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES GETTING READY TO HOST “DIG PINK” NIGHT
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be getting ready to host their 18th Annual Dig Pink Night this coming Tuesday. That evening, the Cubettes will be playing Montgomery. The JV and Freshman start at 5pm, with the Varsity to follow at 6pm. During the volleyball matches, Brenham High School will...
kwhi.com
ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO LITTLE FREE LIBRARY FUND
Little Free Libraries in Brenham received support via a donation from a local organization. The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated $750 to the Fortnightly Club of Brenham’s Little Free Library fund on Thursday. Proceeds came from the society’s Hot Nights Cold Brews tasting event at Ant Street Inn during Hot Nights Cool Tunes in July.
kwhi.com
BLINN-BRENHAM THEATRE ARTS PROGRAM EARNS AWARDS FOR ‘HOUDINI’
The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program’s recent production of “Houdini” has won seven Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival awards. The play, staged Oct. 6-9 at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center, was the program’s festival entry for 2022. The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) is a national theatre program that has more than 1,500 theatre productions involving more than 200,000 students entered each year.
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
kwhi.com
CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION FOUNDATIONS DURING BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES CAN TRIPLE THROUGH MATCHING GRANT
Anyone looking to support their local school district during the Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser can have their donations triple in value, following a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation. The Bryan-based foundation awarded a grant of $40,000 to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley to provide matching funds for...
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe
SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
dmagazine.com
A Brief History of the Round Top Antiques Show
The Round Top secret is out—that much we know for sure. Since it’s advent as a humble Oktoberfest in the late ’60s, the biannual antiques show has exploded into a who’s who affair with 4,000 vendors and nearly 100,000 visitors taking over the sleepy Central Texas town. But how did it become what it is today, and with big-name buyers moving in, where is it headed? With VIP shoppers swooping in and corporate backers buying up venues, what will happen to the fabric of this once-quaint antiques fair? We look at the past, present, and future of this beloved shopping event.
kwhi.com
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: ’14 Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome, Chevy chassis, 34K mi., very clean, comes w/ car dolly – 979-830-7928. For Sale: Kenmore 18 cu. ft. refrigerator, black, has ice maker $200 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white,...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, three bathroom home with a pond to fish in, a horse barn, horse shed and stables, and a 1,600 square foot enclosed workshop.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS HOSTING LAMAR CONSOLIDATED THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING
The Brenham Cub Football Team heads into tonight's (Friday's) game with the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs looking for their third straight win in district play. Brenham has won their last two in a row beating Richmond Randle 38-22 and Montgomery 47-14. The Cubs currently have a record of 3-3 overall and 2-0 in district.
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR AUSTIN CO. FAIR
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 AUSTIN CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Friday, October 14th) Click here to view pen of heifer results. Click here to view swine results. Click here to view colt results. GOATS. GRAND CHAMPION. Lane Locke. RESERVE CHAMPION. Ansely Owen. Click here to view goat results.
