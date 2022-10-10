ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG match against Benfica

 4 days ago

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday because of a minor leg injury, the French club said.

Messi, sat out PSG’s goalless draw at Reims in the French league over the weekend because of the pain in one of his calves.

Messi had first felt the discomfort in his leg toward the end of the 1-1 draw at Benfica last week when the teams first met in Group H. Messi scored the opening goal of that game.

PSG said in a statement that Messi is not yet ready to play.

PSG and Benfica are both unbeaten in three matches and even on points at the top of the group, which also includes Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

