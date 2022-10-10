HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School has been in session for about two months and some drivers on area social media pages have said they see others passing stopped school buses. "Whenever the STOP sign goes out and the red lights are flashing, both directions of traffic have to come to a complete stop and not pass the school bus," said Hutchinson Police Capt. Bryce Burlie. "They are not to move again, the traffic is not to pass the school bus until the sign is closed and the red lights are off."

2 HOURS AGO