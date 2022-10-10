Read full article on original website
Biome bubbles available to see at Yoder Charter next week
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School Principal Shannon Atherton told Hutch Post that their students have been busy this first quarter working on their PBL projects – biome bubbles. Each classroom chose and created a different biome. You can go and see the different biomes, plants, and animals...
Ulster Project information night is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After being away for three years due to the pandemic, the Ulster Project will return to Hutchinson in July of 2023. The event for parents and teens interested in hosting is this weekend. "We have an event coming up on Sunday," said Keith Neill with the...
Buhler Mennonite Church holding meal packaging event in December
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler Mennonite Church is hosting a meal packaging event for The Outreach Program this holiday season. Saturday, December 3, 2022, they need your help to package 50,000 meals. The plan is to keep the meals local and provide food for their local neighbors. There is a...
EnvistaCares Challenge Results Announced for United Way
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — United Way of Reno County will receive the EnvistaCares Challenge gift of $2,500 from Envista as a match to the generosity of the community’s donations of $86,886. in total, United Way of Reno County received $89,386 in donations during the month of September. “Living United’...
Hutch City Council will look at city manager applications Nov. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will have a meeting next month to narrow down candidates for the full-time city manager's position. The meeting with the city's consultant Art Davis will happen on November 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review the applications that have been received for the new City Manager.
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Hutchinson Fire commemorating Fire Prevention Week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week this week. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but...
Kan. man performs 'life-saving' CPR on toddler at Walmart
A routine weekend shopping trip proved to be anything but for several area residents Saturday evening at Walmart in Great Bend. Just after 7:30 p.m., 29-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be in the area and was able to provide life-saving CPR on a toddler before emergency personnel arrived. "Towards...
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Remember: Don't pass a stopped school bus
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School has been in session for about two months and some drivers on area social media pages have said they see others passing stopped school buses. "Whenever the STOP sign goes out and the red lights are flashing, both directions of traffic have to come to a complete stop and not pass the school bus," said Hutchinson Police Capt. Bryce Burlie. "They are not to move again, the traffic is not to pass the school bus until the sign is closed and the red lights are off."
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs No. 1 Maize tonight
MAIZE, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (5-1) travel to Maize (6-0) to meet the Eagles Friday night at Maize High School Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
IdeaTek places gigabit fiber in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. —IdeaTek has expanded its fiber footprint in Nickerson, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely excited...
🏐 WSU: Shockers complete comeback vs. Tulsa
Wichita, Kan.— Wichita State erased a two-set deficit to win their 17th consecutive home match against Tulsa, reverse sweeping the Golden Hurricane 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12 on Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Things looked bleak for the Shockers (9-8, 4-2) after the opening two frames, as Tulsa...
Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
USD 311 will need a bond issue, to talk with City Council this month
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The Pretty Prairie USD 311 School Board is looking to work up another bond issue for the district, but they are seeking some help. "The Board unanimously agrees we've got to do something with a bond issue," Superintendent Ashley Anderson said. "We've got to generate money quickly to pay for some of these projects. We can then strategically use capital outlay money to our yearly projects and get some things going that way."
Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
