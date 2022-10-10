ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Clark County adding social service outreach teams to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County announced Wednesday, it will be adding a social services outreach team to the Las Vegas Strip to help foster a safer environment. The announcement comes following an increase in homelessness. A special team of social workers, called a CARE Team, will partner with Metro police to engage with those suffering from homelessness, mental health, or substance abuse issues and to connect them with needed services, including housing and wraparound services.
Las Vegas Great Santa Run now open for registration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most wonderful fun run of the year has opened its registration for the season. The Las Vegas Great Santa Run, held in Downtown Las Vegas, will be held in-person on Saturday, Dec. 3, or virtually any time between Dec. 3-24. Those interested in registering can do so on the run’s website. Registration is $45 per person.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley. Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. National addiction treatment awareness and the impacts …. As national addiction treatment...
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home

Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, …. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off...
GALLERY: Spooktacular Halloween decorations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Halloween just around the corner, 8 News Now wants to see your decorations! Email us photos of your spookiest decorations to pix@8newsnow.com. Participation in Halloween activities has returned to pre-pandemic levels with record spending not seen since 2017. According to the National Retail Federation, projected spending this Halloween in the United States will be around $10.6 billion. Decorations will take up $3.4 billion of that.
CCSD board trustee Danielle Ford talks learning loss, social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas. She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with no bail

The man accused in a deadly stabbing attack involving eight victims on the Las Vegas Strip last week made his second appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom but no bail was set. Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with …. The man accused in a deadly stabbing attack involving...
