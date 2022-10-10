LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Halloween just around the corner, 8 News Now wants to see your decorations! Email us photos of your spookiest decorations to pix@8newsnow.com. Participation in Halloween activities has returned to pre-pandemic levels with record spending not seen since 2017. According to the National Retail Federation, projected spending this Halloween in the United States will be around $10.6 billion. Decorations will take up $3.4 billion of that.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO