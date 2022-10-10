ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Says Son Isaiah, 7, Is 'Becoming More Aware' That Mom's Job Is 'Not Normal'

Carrie Underwood shares sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, with Mike Fisher Carrie Underwood's son is starting to figure out that his mom is famous. Appearing in an interview that aired on Today Friday morning — ahead of the start of her Denim & Rhinestones tour this weekend — the "Before He Cheats" singer said that her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, is "becoming more aware" of her fame. "I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told the outlet, noting that he's...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester

Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first baby with Tom Pelphrey, also talked about some of her pregnancy cravings so far in a series of Instagram Stories Kaley Cuoco is opening up about some of the ups and downs of her pregnancy so far. On Tuesday, the Flight Attendant actress, 36, shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Later in the day, Cuoco shared some of the special moments from her pregnancy thus far on her Instagram Story. Cuoco poses...
People

Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'

Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!

In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
People

Woman's Missing Purse — Filled with Photos and Diary — Found After 63 Years: Daughter Was 'Blown Away'

Clear Creek Independent School District found Beverly Williams' purse in the floorboards of League City School while the building was undergoing renovations The owner of a decades-old missing purse found under the floorboards of a Texas school has been identified. In a video posted to Facebook, the League City Historical Society said a purse was found under a stage during a renovation at the League City School last year when the building was being turned into a community center. Inside the bag were pictures and other items belonging to a woman named Beverly Williams, who...
People

Former Days of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic and Roommate Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii

James Lastovic's mother reported him and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, missing after the two did not return from a hike James Lastovic and his roommate are safe after they went missing while out on a hike in Hawaii. On Tuesday, the sister of Nevin Dizdari, Lastovic's roommate, shared on her Instagram Story that the two "are okay." "UPDATE: my sister and james are okay," Emma Dizdari wrote, adding, "they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort...
People

Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'

Tori Roloff experienced a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Lilah in November 2019 and son Josiah in April 2022 Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later. "One year ago today would have been...
People

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of His Dad: 'Give Mom a Hug for Me'

In a tribute to his late father Henry Witherspoon, Kevin Hart said, "I'm a better father because of you" Kevin Hart is mourning his father. On Wednesday, Hart, 43, shared two posts on Instagram announcing that his father Henry Witherspoon died. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart wrote in one caption alongside a carousel of photos of the two with other members of the family. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y'all did good man." (Hart's...
People

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Shares Adorable Photo with Her Granddaughter: 'Can't Get Enough'

"Love this baby beyond!" Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with granddaughter Michelina Rose Theresa Caputo is one proud grandma! The Long Island Medium star shared a sweet photo with her granddaughter, Michelina Rose — whom her daughter, Victoria Caputo, shares with Michael Mastrandrea — Wednesday on Instagram. "Love this baby beyond! I can't get enough ♥️♥️ #grandmasgirl #longislandmedium," Theresa captioned the snap of her and the 7-month-old, who is sporting a onesie that simply reads, "Smile." RELATED: Theresa Caputo Says Her Grandmother's Spirit...
People

People

