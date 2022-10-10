Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Says Son Isaiah, 7, Is 'Becoming More Aware' That Mom's Job Is 'Not Normal'
Carrie Underwood shares sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, with Mike Fisher Carrie Underwood's son is starting to figure out that his mom is famous. Appearing in an interview that aired on Today Friday morning — ahead of the start of her Denim & Rhinestones tour this weekend — the "Before He Cheats" singer said that her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, is "becoming more aware" of her fame. "I feel like, Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told the outlet, noting that he's...
Kathy Hilton Gets Glammed Up While Holding Baby Grandson in Photo by Nicky Hilton: 'Glamma'
Kathy Hilton is showing off her multitasking skills!. On Friday, the 63-year-old was photographed getting her hair and makeup done while holding her infant grandson, whom daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild welcomed in July, ahead of her appearance at BravoCon later that day. Nicky snapped the photo of her mom sitting...
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Jamie Lee Curtis' kids. The Halloween Ends actress shares two daughters with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest: Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34. Curtis and Guest became parents through adoption after experiencing infertility, Curtis said in Pact's Point of VIew Newsletter, adding of her family, "Motherhood is every wonderful cliché in the book. There is an unexplainable sort of thing you just feel. It's a permanent commitment, one I've changed my life to meet."
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker
Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' While Shooting Movie During First Trimester
Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first baby with Tom Pelphrey, also talked about some of her pregnancy cravings so far in a series of Instagram Stories Kaley Cuoco is opening up about some of the ups and downs of her pregnancy so far. On Tuesday, the Flight Attendant actress, 36, shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Later in the day, Cuoco shared some of the special moments from her pregnancy thus far on her Instagram Story. Cuoco poses...
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!
In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
Woman's Missing Purse — Filled with Photos and Diary — Found After 63 Years: Daughter Was 'Blown Away'
Clear Creek Independent School District found Beverly Williams' purse in the floorboards of League City School while the building was undergoing renovations The owner of a decades-old missing purse found under the floorboards of a Texas school has been identified. In a video posted to Facebook, the League City Historical Society said a purse was found under a stage during a renovation at the League City School last year when the building was being turned into a community center. Inside the bag were pictures and other items belonging to a woman named Beverly Williams, who...
John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday: 'Miss You'
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on what would've been her 60th birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of the pair smiling for cameras at an event as they shared a sweet embrace, Travolta, 68, wrote in the Instagram caption Thursday, "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" "We...
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'
Oprah Winfrey revealed that she recovered from double knee surgeries in 2021. The media mogul shared the health update during her "The Life You Want" class, which was focused on gratitude. Winfrey, 68, noted that she specifically resonated with one guest who said she was grateful for every organ and every limb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitney Way Thore Gets Jealous of Ex Lennie Flirting with Another Woman: 'It Ain't Right'
Whitney Way Thore is finding herself filled with jealousy during her tropical vacation. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old is enjoying her time in St. Lucia when she gets extremely upset to see her ex Lennie flirting with a woman he met, Hilda.
Former Days of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic and Roommate Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii
James Lastovic's mother reported him and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, missing after the two did not return from a hike James Lastovic and his roommate are safe after they went missing while out on a hike in Hawaii. On Tuesday, the sister of Nevin Dizdari, Lastovic's roommate, shared on her Instagram Story that the two "are okay." "UPDATE: my sister and james are okay," Emma Dizdari wrote, adding, "they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort...
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Grateful' for Her Family as She Reflects on Her 'Angel Baby's Due Date'
Tori Roloff experienced a miscarriage between welcoming daughter Lilah in November 2019 and son Josiah in April 2022 Tori Roloff is appreciating her family as she looks back on a solemn occasion. On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World star revealed that Oct. 11, 2021 was the due date for the baby she lost in March 2021 at six weeks. Though the occasion brought up a lot of hard feelings, Roloff said she was feeling "grateful" on the same date one year later. "One year ago today would have been...
Jamie Lee Curtis Condemns Transphobia Against Daughter: 'As If We Had Not Learned from Fascism'
Jamie Lee Curtis says her daughter Ruby Guest's life is threatened "just for existing as a human being." The Halloween Ends star, 63, told Spanish radio network Cadena SER in an interview published Tuesday that increases in transphobia and hate speech against transgender people like Ruby, 26, scares her. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Hart Mourns Death of His Dad: 'Give Mom a Hug for Me'
In a tribute to his late father Henry Witherspoon, Kevin Hart said, "I'm a better father because of you" Kevin Hart is mourning his father. On Wednesday, Hart, 43, shared two posts on Instagram announcing that his father Henry Witherspoon died. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad," Hart wrote in one caption alongside a carousel of photos of the two with other members of the family. "Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y'all did good man." (Hart's...
Brad Pitt Says 'Out of This Misery Came a Flame of Joy' After Breakup from Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt is opening up about making art while dealing with personal turmoil. In a new interview with Financial Times, the actor sheds light on the making of his sculptures, which are featured alongside the work of his longtime friends, Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago, in an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved from L.A. to Nevada to Give His Kids a 'Better Life': It Made 'Sense for Us'
Mark Wahlberg is keeping his kids' best interests in mind. The 51-year-old actor called in to The Talk on Tuesday, where he opened up about the "biggest challenge" of balancing work and parenting his four children with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Grace, 12, and Ella, 19, plus sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 16.
Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Shares Adorable Photo with Her Granddaughter: 'Can't Get Enough'
"Love this baby beyond!" Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with granddaughter Michelina Rose Theresa Caputo is one proud grandma! The Long Island Medium star shared a sweet photo with her granddaughter, Michelina Rose — whom her daughter, Victoria Caputo, shares with Michael Mastrandrea — Wednesday on Instagram. "Love this baby beyond! I can't get enough ♥️♥️ #grandmasgirl #longislandmedium," Theresa captioned the snap of her and the 7-month-old, who is sporting a onesie that simply reads, "Smile." RELATED: Theresa Caputo Says Her Grandmother's Spirit...
People
338K+
Followers
55K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0