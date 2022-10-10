Located high on the bluffs of Graces Cove, this exceptional post and beam home is nestled on 4.7 acres and surely considered a one-of-a-kind property. Positioned on one of the most intimate and extraordinary locations on the Island, owning this 3 bedroom, 2 bath abode could be your dream come true. Enjoy expansive views of Block Island Sound, Montauk Long Island, RI and CT coastlines, along with the entrance to New Harbor to the North and bucolic Sprague Farm to the East, all from the wrap around deck and the private balcony of the primary bedroom. The house consists of a light and airy kitchen with custom cabinetry and new appliances which is open to the dining/living area offering access to the deck. There is an additional living area with a handsome fieldstone fireplace, and a full bath & laundry all on the first floor, 3 bedrooms and additional bath on the second floor, and a full walk out full basement has a TV area, work shop and storage/garage area. Grace's Cove is a perfect spot for enjoying sunset BBQs on the beach, surfcasting, beach combing and more! A must see!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO