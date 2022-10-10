ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

territorysupply.com

15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
TRAVEL
GoLocalProv

Flood Watch Issued for Rhode Island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Rhode Island. The advisory is in effect from 8 PM Thursday night through Friday morning. Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Western Hampshire MA-Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-
ENVIRONMENT
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces RFP for 600 to 1,000 megawatts of offshore qind

Governor Dan McKee today announced the request for proposals for the offshore wind procurement has been released by the State’s primary utility company, Rhode Island Energy, for up to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. In July, Governor McKee signed into law historic clean energy legislation, sponsored by...
POLITICS
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
whatsupnewp.com

RIPEC releases road map for education reform in Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) today released a report on the state of K-12 education in Rhode Island and recommendations to improve the education system. Through its in-depth historical and analytic study of the state’s K-12 system, RIPEC says in a press release that it found that Rhode Island’s education system is in a state of crisis that worsened considerably during the pandemic, resulting in unacceptably low student outcomes overall and wide proficiency gaps across demographic and geographic lines.
EDUCATION
ABC6.com

McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Block Island Times

New! Views! 1262 Grace Cove Rd

Located high on the bluffs of Graces Cove, this exceptional post and beam home is nestled on 4.7 acres and surely considered a one-of-a-kind property. Positioned on one of the most intimate and extraordinary locations on the Island, owning this 3 bedroom, 2 bath abode could be your dream come true. Enjoy expansive views of Block Island Sound, Montauk Long Island, RI and CT coastlines, along with the entrance to New Harbor to the North and bucolic Sprague Farm to the East, all from the wrap around deck and the private balcony of the primary bedroom. The house consists of a light and airy kitchen with custom cabinetry and new appliances which is open to the dining/living area offering access to the deck. There is an additional living area with a handsome fieldstone fireplace, and a full bath & laundry all on the first floor, 3 bedrooms and additional bath on the second floor, and a full walk out full basement has a TV area, work shop and storage/garage area. Grace's Cove is a perfect spot for enjoying sunset BBQs on the beach, surfcasting, beach combing and more! A must see!
REAL ESTATE
onthewater.com

Tautog Poachers Busted in Rhode Island

Over the holiday weekend, Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) conducted several recreational vessel boardings at various boat ramps throughout the state. During one boarding, Officers discovered a group of poachers in possession of 36 tautog, 33 of which were undersized and three black sea bass, two of which were undersized. The operator of the vessel was charged with exceeding the daily limit of tautog, possession of undersized tautog, and possession of undersized black sea bass. The penalties for these alleged violations will be determined by the presiding judge in court. The fish were seized and donated to the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence. Rhode Island Environmental Police take poaching seriously and will continue to monitor the Ocean State’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WPRI 12 News

Study: RI, Mass. rank among most expensive states to retire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts rank among the most expensive states nationwide to retire, according to a report from BankRate. The study considered various factors to determine the rankings, including affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime. Rhode Island ranked seventh worst in affordability, while Massachusetts ranked fourth worst. Other […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays

We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
WARWICK, RI

