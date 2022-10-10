Read full article on original website
territorysupply.com
15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
GoLocalProv
Flood Watch Issued for Rhode Island
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Rhode Island. The advisory is in effect from 8 PM Thursday night through Friday morning. Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Western Hampshire MA-Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-
How Rhode Islanders can save money amid skyrocketing energy costs
Why the RI energy price hikes are happening and what you can do to lower costs.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces RFP for 600 to 1,000 megawatts of offshore qind
Governor Dan McKee today announced the request for proposals for the offshore wind procurement has been released by the State’s primary utility company, Rhode Island Energy, for up to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. In July, Governor McKee signed into law historic clean energy legislation, sponsored by...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate...
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.
whatsupnewp.com
RIPEC releases road map for education reform in Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) today released a report on the state of K-12 education in Rhode Island and recommendations to improve the education system. Through its in-depth historical and analytic study of the state’s K-12 system, RIPEC says in a press release that it found that Rhode Island’s education system is in a state of crisis that worsened considerably during the pandemic, resulting in unacceptably low student outcomes overall and wide proficiency gaps across demographic and geographic lines.
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
Block Island Times
New! Views! 1262 Grace Cove Rd
Located high on the bluffs of Graces Cove, this exceptional post and beam home is nestled on 4.7 acres and surely considered a one-of-a-kind property. Positioned on one of the most intimate and extraordinary locations on the Island, owning this 3 bedroom, 2 bath abode could be your dream come true. Enjoy expansive views of Block Island Sound, Montauk Long Island, RI and CT coastlines, along with the entrance to New Harbor to the North and bucolic Sprague Farm to the East, all from the wrap around deck and the private balcony of the primary bedroom. The house consists of a light and airy kitchen with custom cabinetry and new appliances which is open to the dining/living area offering access to the deck. There is an additional living area with a handsome fieldstone fireplace, and a full bath & laundry all on the first floor, 3 bedrooms and additional bath on the second floor, and a full walk out full basement has a TV area, work shop and storage/garage area. Grace's Cove is a perfect spot for enjoying sunset BBQs on the beach, surfcasting, beach combing and more! A must see!
Turnto10.com
CDC raises COVID community levels to 'medium' for all Rhode Island counties
(WJAR) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community levels to "medium," in all five Rhode Island counties. With the exception of Newport County which was already at a "medium" level, the other four counties were previously in the "low" risk category. The CDC also...
onthewater.com
Tautog Poachers Busted in Rhode Island
Over the holiday weekend, Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) conducted several recreational vessel boardings at various boat ramps throughout the state. During one boarding, Officers discovered a group of poachers in possession of 36 tautog, 33 of which were undersized and three black sea bass, two of which were undersized. The operator of the vessel was charged with exceeding the daily limit of tautog, possession of undersized tautog, and possession of undersized black sea bass. The penalties for these alleged violations will be determined by the presiding judge in court. The fish were seized and donated to the Center for Southeast Asians in Providence. Rhode Island Environmental Police take poaching seriously and will continue to monitor the Ocean State’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations.
Study: RI, Mass. rank among most expensive states to retire
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts rank among the most expensive states nationwide to retire, according to a report from BankRate. The study considered various factors to determine the rankings, including affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime. Rhode Island ranked seventh worst in affordability, while Massachusetts ranked fourth worst. Other […]
New website to help Rhode Islanders with rate hikes this winter
State officials announced Tuesday the launch of a new website that will help Rhode Islanders with their heating and electric bills this winter.
$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston
The Rhode Island Lottery said it was the game's largest-ever jackpot.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
ABC6.com
McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
