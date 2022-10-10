Read full article on original website
LCRA defends water management plan at Oct. 13 meeting
The Lower Colorado River Authority held a promised update on the water management plan for the Highland Lakes, inviting everyone who had a hand in developing the original document to the Thursday, Oct. 13, meeting in Austin. The Central Texas Water Coalition, which has been pushing for an update of...
Granite Shoals city manager search process still undecided
The Granite Shoals City Council was once again undecided on the hiring process for a new city manager during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. After two separate motions to hire one of three recruiting firms failed, council members requested more time to look over bids before the next meeting on Oct. 25.
Granite Shoals has new mayor; council now must fill Place 2 seat
Aaron Garcia was sworn in as mayor of Granite Shoals after the resignation of Mayor Will Skinner was officially accepted by the City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. As mayor pro tem, Garcia automatically assumed the role of mayor with Skinner’s resignation, according to the city charter....
Cool, wet weather coming
Cooler, wetter weather is on its way. The strongest cold front to hit Central Texas since March is expected to move through the Highland Lakes late Sunday, Oct. 16, into early Monday. Rain chances increase on Sunday, but the front is moving more slowly than first predicted, according to the...
Granite Shoals demolishing old water tower Oct. 16
The old Granite Shoals water tower will be dismantled and removed on Sunday, Oct. 16, after two months of delays due to extreme heat. The demolition might obstruct travel on Phillips Ranch Road and Bluebriar Drive. The tower was originally scheduled to be demolished on Aug. 15, but Isler Demolition,...
