LOOKING BACK: Part 3 of the story of Brown County’s Dr. Clyde Culbertson
This original story was written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Sept. 4, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today as we pick up our story about Dr. Clyde Culbertson, he is telling us that he became interested in photography when he was (among other things) in charge of the illustration department at the medical center and fell into some of the same kind of work with Eli Lilly’s. He even took pictures during infrequent vacations. But now his considerable photography equipment has been put to work in the laboratories. He develops his own film and slides for use in connection with his work and his lectures.
William Packer
William Packer, 74, of Helmsburg, passed peacefully in his sleep at CRH on Oct. 9, 2022. Bill had one daughter in Helmsburg, Loretta Scott, and four children in Missouri: Jennifer, Milo, Misty and Thomas. Bill was preceded in death by parents, two brothers, one sister, a step-son and a grandson.
SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments
BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
Jury finds Ohio man guilty of battering woman
It took a Brown County jury less than 45 minutes to convict an Ohio man for battering an octogenarian Brown County woman. David Greenfield, 42, of Ohio, was convicted of a Class A misdemeanor for battery resulting in injury by a six-person Brown County jury in the Brown County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
‘Improving and beautifying’: Mural complete at community foundation, pollinator garden in the works
The Brown County Community Foundation (BCCF) will host a dedication reception next week for a recently completed mural at its building. With a large concrete retaining wall selected for their mural, BCCF wanted to find a way to further beautify this area with native plantings. A plan to connect the mural with the landscaping was created and BCCF partnered with Brown County Pollinators (BCP) to construct a garden surrounding the wall.
EAGLE CORNER: Creating ‘welcoming, positive, inviting and fun’ moments at school
Brown County High School offers our students world-class opportunities, small school relationships, and lifelong impact. The world-class opportunities and small school relationships are offered to each of our students based on excellent and intentional programming. Small school relationships focus on teachers and staff members in our schools caring for our...
PAVING UPDATE: Locally funded projects completed; INDOT begins work on 135 South
Paving in Brown County is coming to a close this year as the autumn season is in full swing. Woodland Lake Road was paved last week, and is the last locally funded paving project for the year. In June, the Brown County Commissioners awarded E&B Paving a contract for $3,118,771...
GIRLS SOCCER: Eagles reflect on season’s successes
SEYMOUR — For the first 11 minutes of the game, the Brown County High School girls soccer team stood strong and held its own against a very talented Providence High School squad. Then, with 29:00 remaining in the half, the Pioneers found a crease in the Eagle defense and...
FLYING HIGH: Eagles end season with winning streak, look forward to sectionals
The Brown County High School volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Oct. 3 in a match with conference foe West Vigo. Led by their five seniors, the Eagles put on quite a display, winning the match in three sets 25-5, 25-14 and 25-13. The visiting Vikings scored the first two...
