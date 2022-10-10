ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Part 3 of the story of Brown County’s Dr. Clyde Culbertson

This original story was written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Sept. 4, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today as we pick up our story about Dr. Clyde Culbertson, he is telling us that he became interested in photography when he was (among other things) in charge of the illustration department at the medical center and fell into some of the same kind of work with Eli Lilly’s. He even took pictures during infrequent vacations. But now his considerable photography equipment has been put to work in the laboratories. He develops his own film and slides for use in connection with his work and his lectures.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
William Packer

William Packer

William Packer, 74, of Helmsburg, passed peacefully in his sleep at CRH on Oct. 9, 2022. Bill had one daughter in Helmsburg, Loretta Scott, and four children in Missouri: Jennifer, Milo, Misty and Thomas. Bill was preceded in death by parents, two brothers, one sister, a step-son and a grandson.
HELMSBURG, IN
bcdemocrat.com

SALUTE TO FIRE: Recognizing local volunteer fire departments

BROWN COUNTY (NASHVILLE) VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 231 E. Main St., Nashville. Front row, from left: Cadet Kate Wilson, President Lacy Hazelgrove, Second Lt. Rhonda Ellegood, firefighter Lane Rice, associate member Pam Kelp, First Lt. Shawn Fosnight, probationary firefighter Michele Wedel, probationary firefighter/EMT Dale Wedel, Lt. Hunter Riebl, firefighter Dak Kelp, firefighter David Ratowitz, Chief Nick Kelp, firefighter Jonathan Catt, Capt. Corey Ellegood, firefighter Jeffrey Hershey. Not pictured: Probationary firefighter Adam Shelton, associate members Stacy Rice, Andi Wilson, Dustin Stinson, Matt Roberts, Brandy Childers, Lisa Shaner and Marge Young.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Jury finds Ohio man guilty of battering woman

It took a Brown County jury less than 45 minutes to convict an Ohio man for battering an octogenarian Brown County woman. David Greenfield, 42, of Ohio, was convicted of a Class A misdemeanor for battery resulting in injury by a six-person Brown County jury in the Brown County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

‘Improving and beautifying’: Mural complete at community foundation, pollinator garden in the works

The Brown County Community Foundation (BCCF) will host a dedication reception next week for a recently completed mural at its building. With a large concrete retaining wall selected for their mural, BCCF wanted to find a way to further beautify this area with native plantings. A plan to connect the mural with the landscaping was created and BCCF partnered with Brown County Pollinators (BCP) to construct a garden surrounding the wall.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

EAGLE CORNER: Creating ‘welcoming, positive, inviting and fun’ moments at school

Brown County High School offers our students world-class opportunities, small school relationships, and lifelong impact. The world-class opportunities and small school relationships are offered to each of our students based on excellent and intentional programming. Small school relationships focus on teachers and staff members in our schools caring for our...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

GIRLS SOCCER: Eagles reflect on season’s successes

SEYMOUR — For the first 11 minutes of the game, the Brown County High School girls soccer team stood strong and held its own against a very talented Providence High School squad. Then, with 29:00 remaining in the half, the Pioneers found a crease in the Eagle defense and...
SEYMOUR, IN
