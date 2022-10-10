Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Listen: Bank and fintech partnerships drive innovation
Banks and fintechs are realizing in today’s volatile economic environment that they need each other to survive, which is spurring innovative partnerships. Data-sharing is a natural starting point for banks and fintechs to look for interoperability, Vijay Sondhi, CEO of payment platform provider NMI, tells Bank Automation News in this episode of "The Buzz" podcast. […]
bankautomationnews.com
Wells Fargo continues digital focus in Q3
Wells Fargo invested in new platforms, digital capabilities and product launches as its technology spend grew in the third quarter. The $1.9 trillion bank’s technology, telecommunication and equipment expenses grew 8% year over year to $798 million, remaining relatively flat sequentially, according to the bank’s earnings supplement. The YoY increase in the bank’s technology spend […]
bankautomationnews.com
Farmers taps Teslar to automate lending ops
Farmers State Bank is partnering with Teslar Software to automate its commercial lending operations. The $81 million bank plans to first leverage Teslar’s indirect lending solution to better manage exceptions and past due loans before adding other modules over time, according to a release. “Our bank has steadily grown over the past decade, and it […]
bankautomationnews.com
JPMorgan Chase bumps up tech spend
JPMorgan Chase Bank increased its technology spend in the third quarter as the bank continued its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to help mitigate risk and potential losses in the face of economic uneasiness. “There are a lot of uncertainties today,” Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said today during the bank’s Q3 earnings call. Although the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
bankautomationnews.com
Bank of America launches CashPro API update
Bank of America has built and launched an expanded CashPro Payment API this week to give clients more options to process transactions in multiple countries at any time of day. “Through a single API implementation, the bank’s Cash Pro Payment API connects clients to over 350 payment types across 38 global markets,” Meg Garand, head […]
bankautomationnews.com
Deutsche Bank partners with IBM spinoff for cloud migration
Deutsche Bank is extending its nearly 20-year partnership with information technology firm Kyndryl to support the bank’s cloud migration, according to an announcement today. The $1.4 trillion bank is leveraging the managed infrastructure services platform to integrate automation, security technologies, workflows, tooling, data integration and cloud-computing capabilities as it embarks on a long-term cloud journey, […]
T-Mobile Under Fire for Ties to Conservative Wireless Provider
T-Mobile is facing backlash for its connection to a small, North Texas-based wireless carrier that helped fund a conservative takeover of school boards. Patriot Mobile, which calls itself “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider,” founded a PAC that backed 11 winning school board candidates who advocated for book banning and against “woke” education policies. The company, whose blog site argued “liberal brainwashing” is responsible for teens identifying as LGBTQ, reportedly has less than 100,000 users. Patriot Mobile says they donate a portion of their funds to pro-gun and anti-abortion groups, a sharp swing from T-Mobile, which expanded their benefits earlier this year to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions. An online petition to get T-Mobile to cut ties with Patriot Mobile had more than 1,300 signatures as of Friday afternoon. Read it at Bloomberg
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: Google, Santander team up on cloud software
Google Cloud and $147 billion Banco Santander recently unveiled Dual Run, a solution that simplifies the migration of legacy mainframe systems to the cloud. Dual Run is built on Madrid-based Santander’s technology and enables parallel processing, which allows customers to run workloads on existing mainframes as well as Google Cloud, perform real-time testing, and gather […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000
These two real estate investment trusts offer dividend yields that are more than 3x the S&P 500 index's 1.8% yield.
bankautomationnews.com
Citi to launch 24/7 cross-border payments
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, a division of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group, announced plans to launch 24/7 Clearing in the fourth quarter, a service allowing its 1,500 financial institution clients to make cross-border payments at any time of day. “As entire business modes of our clients and clients’ clients shift to 24/7 models, it became […]
Comments / 0