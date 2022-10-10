T-Mobile is facing backlash for its connection to a small, North Texas-based wireless carrier that helped fund a conservative takeover of school boards. Patriot Mobile, which calls itself “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider,” founded a PAC that backed 11 winning school board candidates who advocated for book banning and against “woke” education policies. The company, whose blog site argued “liberal brainwashing” is responsible for teens identifying as LGBTQ, reportedly has less than 100,000 users. Patriot Mobile says they donate a portion of their funds to pro-gun and anti-abortion groups, a sharp swing from T-Mobile, which expanded their benefits earlier this year to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions. An online petition to get T-Mobile to cut ties with Patriot Mobile had more than 1,300 signatures as of Friday afternoon. Read it at Bloomberg

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO