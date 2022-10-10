Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Low Vision Resource Group coming to OR Senior Center
The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be hosting a Low Vision Resource Group on the third Monday of each month beginning on October 17. The group will be for those who have vision issues and would like to feel more confident and to. regain independence. It will meet from 1...
WYSH AM 1380
ORICL, Oak Ridge team up for course on municipal government
The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) and City of Oak Ridge are teaming up to offer a course on municipal government. The four-session course titled “Municipal Government 101: Fundamentals of Oak Ridge City Government” will be taught by City Clerk Beth Hickman. The course is on Thursdays (October 6, 20, 27 and November 3) from 6 to 7:10 p.m. It will also be offered in the Winter/Spring 2023 term.
WYSH AM 1380
Almost 4800 pounds of household hazardous waste collected at Anderson event
(AC Government press release) Anderson County Solid Waste Management Department and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation collected 4,798 pounds of household hazardous waste at its collection event on October 1st, according to the County Mayor’s office. The TDEC collection report indicates 1,874 pounds of poisonous material (e.g.,...
WYSH AM 1380
Dale Allen Byrd, age 72
Dale Allen Byrd, age 72, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022. He fought hard for four days following a massive heart attack, with many prayers from family and friends. He was born September 15, 1950 in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Clinton High School and had vocational training to be and Architectural Draftsman. He began his own business, Dale A. Byrd Designs in 1979. He drew house plans for 43 years and the homes were built in 15 states, including Mexico! Every house plan he printed out had this Bible verse on it:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
Bass tournament to benefit local wife, mom battling cancer
A benefit bass fishing tournament will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Anderson County park to raise money for Kathy Scruggs, a 36-year-old wife and mother of four who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. She will be traveling to and from the MD Anderson Cancer Institute, widely regarded as one of the premier cancer treatment centers in the United States, and all proceeds from the bass fishing tournament on October 22nd will go to the Skaggs family to assist with medical bills and travel expenses.
WYSH AM 1380
Angel Jesus Cruz, age 46, of Greenback
Angel Jesus Cruz, age 46, of Greenback, TN, passed away unexpectedly at Roane County Medical Center on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Angel Cruz Sr. Angel leaves behind his mother, Judith Valdez; daughter, Athena Cruz of Miami, FL; brother, Chris Cruz of Clinton,...
WYSH AM 1380
Floyd Michael Grisham, age 51, of Clinton
Floyd Michael Grisham, age 51, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. He was a union boilermaker for over 20 years, traveling the country for his work. In his spare time, he was a jack of all trades, but in the most selfless way. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and tinkering with everyone’s projects. You could always find him devoting his time to his children, but his ultimate favorite thing in life was his granddaughters. They were truly the light of his life, always showing them off any chance he could. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. We know he left a significant impact on so many individuals.
WYSH AM 1380
New nuclear fuel facility expected to bring 400+ jobs to Oak Ridge
Officials from federal, state and local governments were in Oak Ridge on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what they call a “major advancement” in nuclear fuel technology. TRISO-X, a subsidiary of X-energy, will soon begin construction on what will be North America’s first commercial-scale...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYSH AM 1380
Burn ban issued in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately. Due to the current weather conditions, strong winds, and dry conditions in our region, no burn permits will be issued until further notice. Outdoor burning without a permit is banned by city ordinance. Please call ORFD with...
Comments / 0