Votes are in: Jimtown's Sam Garner is Tribune's high school football player of the week

Jimtown running back Sam Garner was picked as the South Bend-area top player for Week 8, with more than 28,500 votes cast. Here's a look at the final results heading into the final Friday night of the regular season:

1. Sam Garner, Jimtown

Running back | 13,028 votes (45.7%)

Garner had a tremendous night with 276 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries Jimtown's 35-28 win over South Bend Adams .

2. Nolan McCullough, Penn

Quarterback | 8,063 votes (28.3%)

The junior scored all three of Penn's touchdowns in its 21-0 win over previously undefeated New Prairie . His touchdown runs came from 37, 6 and 10 yards out.

3. Noah Richhart, LaVille

Running back | 5,666 votes (19.9%)

Richhart scored on 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to help undefeated Laville beat undefeated North Judson, 27-21, in overtime.

4. Robert Nabieu, South Bend Riley

Running back | 1,788 (6.3%)

Nabieu recorded 312 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in Riley's 40-15 win at Bremen. Nabieu, who is also on Riley's track and field team, also recorded one sack, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown on defense.

