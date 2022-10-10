Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress on police officers and their ability to keep you safe, as it’s taken officers off the streets. We spoke with Chief of Police, Bryan Wheeles who says the situation is unfortunate...
WIBW
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
WIBW
Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse. On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after woman’s door kicked in, property damaged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after two alleged instances of domestic violence in just as many days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Oct. 10, officers arrested Tobias Becker, 21, of Manhattan, after a domestic battery report. Officials said they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Murder charges filed against suspect in Downtown Topeka shootout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a police chase and shootout September 29 ending in Downtown Topeka has been charged for a homicide committed early that morning. The Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Eric Perkins, 33, of Topeka is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminally discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, aggravated burglary, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, and aggravated assault of an officer.
WIBW
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
WIBW
White City bank robbery suspect captured at Junction City motel
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have released the identity of the man accused of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, it conducted an intensive investigation with the Junction City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to find the man suspected of robbing a White City bank at gunpoint.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after thousands in tools, guns stolen
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in tools and guns were stolen. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers were called to the 200 block of S Elm St. in Ogden with a burglary report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
WIBW
Officials arrest White City armed bank robbery suspect
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have arrested one person in connection to the robbery of a bank in White City with a gun on Wednesday morning. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials are stiill actively investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, at the Bank of the Flint Hills in White City.
WIBW
Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Gun, apple watch reported stolen in separate Manhattan incidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A gun and watch were reported stolen in separate incidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, officials were called to the 2500 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of a burglary. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
Officials urge parents to talk to children as violence continues at Salina schools
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police have urged parents to talk to their children as threats and violence continue to unfold in the school district. The Salina Police Department tells 13 NEWS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, that over the past three weeks, several threats of violence have been written on bathroom walls at South High School, Central High School and Lakewood Middle School.
WIBW
Marysville Police to increase presence around local schools to deter speeding
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville residents will see an increase in police presence around local schools in an effort to deter speeding. The Marysville Police Department says it has received multiple complaints about excessive speeding around area schools. On Thursday, Oct. 13, officers will start to increase their presence in these areas to enforce all traffic laws.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WIBW
Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
KHP warns against illegal U-turns after driver gets stuck, avoids collision
SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has warned against illegal U-turns on the interstate after a driver got stuck in the median, avoiding a possible collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol took to Facebook on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, to remind Kansans that any U-turn on the interstate is illegal and just a bad idea in general.
WIBW
Memorial services set for three young girls killed in Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the three children who were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie on Saturday, October 8 when the van they were all riding in was hit by a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the vehicle. It has since been determined that the crash was caused by a U-turn made on the turnpike.
Comments / 0