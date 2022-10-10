It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.

