ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Braves underway with Division Series Game-3 in Philadelphia

It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton threw his hands up at home plate and the Yankee Stadium crowd groaned. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak had called a 3-1 cutter from Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber a strike, a pitch that crossed home plate inches below the zone. In retrospect, Bieber probably...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Rumors: The Two East Contenders Jae Crowder Prefers

After spending months figuring out what to do with Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns finally signed the veteran big man, ensuring he’ll stick around. Now, Phoenix has to figure out what to do with the veteran Jae Crowder. In September, Crowder’s cryptic tweet hinted that he would like a...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?

Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss

Justin Fields was feeling it physically and mentally after a third straight loss. The Chicago Bears' quarterback vented following a 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders, frustrated by missed opportunities and a little banged up to add to his misery. Fields took a beating, absorbing five sacks and 12...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Ozzie Albies
San Luis Obispo Tribune

13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It

The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey

The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field as both teams look to revive their respective seasons after struggling through the early part of the NFL schedule and get back to .500. The Seahawks are fresh off a 39-32 road loss to New Orleans...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Philadelphia Phillies#Fangraphs
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy