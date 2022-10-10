Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
Braves underway with Division Series Game-3 in Philadelphia
It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.
Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias
When a smaller market team plays a big market team, there usually isn't a ton of neutrality on the national broadcast. When it's New York and Cleveland, you can guarantee every comment is going to be in favor of the Yankees. After game one of the ALDS, fans on Twitter...
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton threw his hands up at home plate and the Yankee Stadium crowd groaned. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak had called a 3-1 cutter from Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber a strike, a pitch that crossed home plate inches below the zone. In retrospect, Bieber probably...
Bill Shaikin: Tired of ‘Let’s Go Dodgers’ at Petco? Bring it, San Diego.
SAN DIEGO — You say you want a rivalry? Bring it, San Diego. Bring it Friday, when you can watch your Padres play a postseason game at Petco Park for the first time in 16 years. Bring it Friday, because your Padres deserve to play a home game in front of a home crowd.
NBA Rumors: The Two East Contenders Jae Crowder Prefers
After spending months figuring out what to do with Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns finally signed the veteran big man, ensuring he’ll stick around. Now, Phoenix has to figure out what to do with the veteran Jae Crowder. In September, Crowder’s cryptic tweet hinted that he would like a...
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss
Justin Fields was feeling it physically and mentally after a third straight loss. The Chicago Bears' quarterback vented following a 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders, frustrated by missed opportunities and a little banged up to add to his misery. Fields took a beating, absorbing five sacks and 12...
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey
The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seattle Seahawks play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field as both teams look to revive their respective seasons after struggling through the early part of the NFL schedule and get back to .500. The Seahawks are fresh off a 39-32 road loss to New Orleans...
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Grown the Most in This Key Area, According to Eli Manning
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows a thing or two about the challenges of playing in the NFL and the trajectory one should be taking in the position as he advances in his career. So when the Giants legend looks at Daniel Jones, who is trying in his...
