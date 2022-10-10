ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

NC substitute teacher faces over 2 dozen charges after May indecent liberties arrest

By Emily Mikkelsen
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYve5_0iTFImEV00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes is facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues.

Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was charged again ten days later. Then in July he received multiple additional charges including secret peeping. On October 7, more charges were filed against the former substitute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYXrP_0iTFImEV00
Richard Gene Martin

A neighbor of Martin’s told FOX8 that something didn’t sit right with her about the man and an officer working on the case said that Martin has been committing sex crimes against children “for years.” He worked as a substitute in the Guilford County Schools system from 2017-2022.

‘Hope Guilford County does better’; Former Guilford County Schools substitute commited sex crimes ‘for years’

According to warrants in his May arrest, the two victims were between the ages of 13 and 18. He was a substitute at Grimsley High School at some point during his time with GCS, which is where one of the victims was a student.

He’s accused of forcing a 13-year-old to take drugs and perform sexual acts.

March

Warrants indicate a count of “indecent liberties with a student” stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred on March 21.

April

A warrant indicates that the “third-degree exploitation of a minor” charge stems from an alleged incident on April 21.

Martin was no longer listed an active substitute as of April 26.

May

Martin was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Indecent liberties with children by a school official (May 10)
  • Indecent liberties with children (May 10)
  • Statutory rape/sex offense of a person 13, 14, 15 years of age by defendant 6 years older (May 10)
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (May 10)
  • Felony possession of marijuana (May 10)
  • Maintain dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance (May 10)
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (May 10)
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia (May 10)

Ten days later, he was charged again:

  • First-degree rape (May 20)
  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children (May 20)

July

More charges were pressed against Martin, according to the Guilford County inmate lookup tool:

  • Four counts of secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female (July 8)
  • Two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (July 8)
  • Secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female (July 28)
  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children by a school official (July 28)

October

  • Two counts of indecent liberties with children (Oct 7)
  • Two counts of attempted second-degree sex offense (Oct 7)
  • Indecent liberties with children (Oct 7)
  • Third-degree exploitation of a minor
Guilford County Schools former substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties

What’s next?

The total counts against Martin stand at 26. His bond is set at $2.17 million between all of these charges.

Martin will likely make a first court appearance on the new charges this week.

He has been in custody 153 days.

It is unclear how many victims Martin allegedly had or how many more charges he could face as investigators continue to work.

The school system’s response

The Guilford County Schools released this statement regarding Martin’s arrest in May:

“We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff are available to students who desire support.”

Dr. Rebecca Kaye, GCS Chief of Staff

Officials with GCS say that substitutes go through the same background checks as part-time and full-time employees, completed by an outside vendor. Prior to these charges, Martin’s record showed only traffic violations.

“I feel bad for the parents and children that have to go through this, but I just hope Guilford County does better for our children,” Martin’s neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, told FOX8 in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chapelboro.com

Report: Hillsborough Home Invader Caught Red-Fingered

During home invasions, those who break-in sometimes leave clues or tips that authorities use to aid their searches. But very rarely do the home invaders leave behind an actual tip of a body part. The Associated Press reports Hillsborough resident Vernon Wilson was arrested this week after investigators identified him...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Liberties#Violent Crime#Grimsley High School#Gcs#March Warrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, seized in Randolph County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing felony trafficking charges following a drug bust in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the RCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Division finished its investigation related to the selling of drugs throughout Randolph County. As a result of the investigation, search warrants were […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy