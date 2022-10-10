Accident in Redwood City causes power outage, drivers advised to avoid area

(BCN) — Drivers in Redwood City were advised to avoid the area of Whipple Avenue and Veterans Boulevard this morning following an accident that caused a power outage. Redwood City police issued a traffic advisory at 7:17 a.m.

Road closures in the area are impacting traffic and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

