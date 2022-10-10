Accident in Redwood City causes power outage, drivers advised to avoid area
(BCN) — Drivers in Redwood City were advised to avoid the area of Whipple Avenue and Veterans Boulevard this morning following an accident that caused a power outage. Redwood City police issued a traffic advisory at 7:17 a.m.One dead, one injured after two pedestrians struck by car near Santa Rosa
Road closures in the area are impacting traffic and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.
Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0