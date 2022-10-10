Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers’ Thoughts on Sixers Waiving Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey
The Philadelphia 76ers are making final cuts. As the season opener approaches, the Sixers had to make some tough decisions following their preseason finale on Wednesday at home against the Charlotte Hornets. Many expected the Sixers’ final roster spot to come down to the second-year center Charles Bassey and the...
NBA Rumors: The Two East Contenders Jae Crowder Prefers
After spending months figuring out what to do with Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns finally signed the veteran big man, ensuring he’ll stick around. Now, Phoenix has to figure out what to do with the veteran Jae Crowder. In September, Crowder’s cryptic tweet hinted that he would like a...
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias
Former Purdue basketball player Dakota Mathias has signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team announced Friday. He agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract in August that presented the opportunity to earn a roster spot with his play on the court. The details of the new contract were not released by...
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end. The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.
Lakers News: Former Laker Part Of Group Providing Financial Support To Brittney Griner
A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans. Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.
Bleacher Report Disrespects Trae Young in Player Rankings
View the original article to see embedded media. Few NBA players receive the same level of disrespect that Trae Young incurs on a near-daily basis. The Atlanta Hawks point guard has taken slings and arrows since his days playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. Over the past four years, Young has...
Doc Rivers Reveals Plans for Joel Embiid’s Backup
The 2022-2023 NBA season will be another year the Philadelphia 76ers have made changes behind their star center, Joel Embiid. Two seasons ago, the Sixers’ new front office brought in Dwight Howard to serve as Embiid’s backup for one year. After Howard packed up and moved back to...
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Dak Prescott Listed as ‘Questionable’ for Cowboys vs. Eagles: Prime Time, Serious Implications
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to shock the NFL's lone undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in prime time on Sunday with major NFC East division implications. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, Dallas pushed through the adversity and responded with four straight wins to earn a 4-1 record. With much thanks to a stifling defense and an admirable performance from quarterback Cooper Rush, the Cowboys are right on the heels of the 5-0 Eagles.
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
Braves underway with Division Series Game-3 in Philadelphia
It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Deshaun Watson is facing lawsuit number 26 since this all began after another accuser came forward. To this point, Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits, one was dropped and two will continue. The National Football League released a small statement on the news. “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will...
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias
When a smaller market team plays a big market team, there usually isn't a ton of neutrality on the national broadcast. When it's New York and Cleveland, you can guarantee every comment is going to be in favor of the Yankees. After game one of the ALDS, fans on Twitter...
NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman accusing him of sexual misconduct two years ago, the league said Friday. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the...
Bears get extra time to regroup following frustrating loss
Justin Fields was feeling it physically and mentally after a third straight loss. The Chicago Bears' quarterback vented following a 12-7 loss to the struggling Washington Commanders, frustrated by missed opportunities and a little banged up to add to his misery. Fields took a beating, absorbing five sacks and 12...
Browns Rule Out Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett Update
Cleveland Browns will be hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday without cornerback Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney. Ward is not at practice again on Friday, as he continues to deal with a concussion. It will be up to Greg Newsome II and rookie Martin Emerson Jr. to step up...
