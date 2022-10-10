A collective basketball pros and college standouts is forming a new interactive app, called Daps, that will help connect the players with fans. Per Bally Sports Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, a portion of all profits from Daps will be sent to the Brittney Griner Advocacy Group, a fund established by the WNBA All-Star's wife Cherelle and her lawyer in the hopes of helping secure her release from Russian prison. Griner was arrested in February this year for possession of under a gram of hashish oil, and was given a nine-year sentence. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss terms for an early release.

