Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan injury report, keys to victory: Ground game critical vs. Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There has been lots of talk about “tests” in recent weeks involving Michigan football. Well, its biggest to date comes Saturday, when Penn State visits Michigan Stadium for a top-10 showdown that highlights this week’s Big Ten slate (Noon, FOX). The fifth-ranked...
Michigan coach Mike Hart helping with Penn State game plan from home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mike Hart may be sidelined for the time being, recovering from his sudden collapse last Saturday at Indiana, but he continues to help the Michigan staff from home. The Wolverines’ running backs coach was hospitalized in Bloomington, Ind., after suffering a reported seizure during the...
Players, coaches say more is coming to Michigan’s vanilla offense
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the back half of Michigan football’s season gets underway on Saturday with the toughest test yet, many are wondering when (or if) the offense might hit overdrive. The Wolverines rank seventh nationally in scoring, a 43-point-per-game average boosted by an underwhelming non-conference schedule,...
Game Day Ann Arbor! See Player of the Week winner, schedule for Week 8
ANN ARBOR – It’s Game Day once again for Ann Arbor-area football teams. The postseason is right around the corner, but Friday’s games will feature some key matchups that are very intriguing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 8: Can Dexter beat Saline for outright SEC-Red title?
ANN ARBOR – One of the most anticipated football games in the Ann Arbor area for this season has finally arrived. Undefeated and Division 2 No. 1 Dexter will host D1 No. 10 Saline in the defacto Southeastern Conference Red championship game.
Emoni Bates to be reinstated by EMU basketball
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has been reinstated immediately as a student and athlete, EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said on Thursday. “The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office and...
Meet the All-SEC girls golf teams for the 2022 fall season
ANN ARBOR – The Southeastern Conference recently announced its All-SEC-Red and All-SEC-White conference teams featuring the top performers from the 2022 fall season. The SEC-Red team features 10 golfers while the SEC-White team highlights eight. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the SEC-Red and leads the way with three selections and Adrian won the SEC-White and has two selections on the team.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The readers have spoken: See which Week 8 Ann Arbor-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
ANN ARBOR – When Ypsilanti Lincoln rolls into Ann Arbor Huron for a Southeastern Conference Red football game on Friday, one of MLive/Ann Arbor News’ photographers will be there to capture all the action. And because readers chose this matchup as the Game of the Week, subscribers will...
First time player from Jackson County wins $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- The first time was a charm for 77-year-old Mark Watson of Jackson County as he brought home a jackpot prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of his life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “I had never played the Lucky For Life...
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 5-11
ANN ARBOR – There were multiple standout performances from Ann Arbor-area athletes in key situations last week that are worthy of recognition. And MLive is giving readers the opportunity to cast their vote for who they believe had the best showing during Oct. 5-11.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
Three quarters of Wayne State students used to drop out. Now most graduate.
Eleven years ago, just one out of every four undergraduates who enrolled at Wayne State University graduated within six years. For Black students, it was barely one in 13. Those numbers have changed dramatically. Wayne State’s six-year graduation rate was just over 60 percent for the most recent group of students.
New No. 1 Ann Arbor-area football team; see who’s trending up after Week 7
ANN ARBOR – We’re two weeks away from the postseason and a lot was learned about Ann Arbor-area football teams last week. A couple teams suffered surprising losses while others continued to climb toward playoff positions. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
Challenger seeks to unseat 1 of 2 incumbents on Washtenaw Community College board
ANN ARBOR, MI - One challenger is seeking to unseat one of the two incumbents running on the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees this fall. The non-partisan election this Nov. 8 in Washtenaw County pits three people against each other for two seats. Angela Davis and William Milliken, Jr....
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Hello, Ann Arbor: City renters rejoice; parking structure safety reviewed after suicide
Every year, it seems like half of Ann Arbor moves out and a new half moves in. The rental churn in a college town is unavoidable. But exactly how and when renters can renew their lease and when landlords can show an apartment has created some dissension in the city.
Ginger Deli’s handcrafted beef banh mi is a contender for best lunch in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - I’m a reporter, so I sweat the details. I double check dates, the spelling of names, what happened when and where. I live in the weeds. So, when it comes to lunch, I expect the same level of attention to the little things.
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0