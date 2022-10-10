ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Emoni Bates to be reinstated by EMU basketball

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates has been reinstated immediately as a student and athlete, EMU athletic director Scott Wetherbee said on Thursday. “The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office and...
YPSILANTI, MI
Meet the All-SEC girls golf teams for the 2022 fall season

ANN ARBOR – The Southeastern Conference recently announced its All-SEC-Red and All-SEC-White conference teams featuring the top performers from the 2022 fall season. The SEC-Red team features 10 golfers while the SEC-White team highlights eight. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the SEC-Red and leads the way with three selections and Adrian won the SEC-White and has two selections on the team.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
