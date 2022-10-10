Child passenger calls for help after car crashes into garage

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department officials said a child called for help Sunday after the car they were riding in crashed into a garage.

Crews were sent to the area of South Stoughton and Pflaum roads at around 10:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence, and collided with a large garage. Officials said the driver was pinned inside, but a child was able to leave the vehicle and call for help from a nearby business.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle, and they and the child were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The crash did not damage the structural integrity of the building but did cause a lot of smoke inside the garage, which had to be ventilated.

