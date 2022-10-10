ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ashley McBryde to bring 'Lindeville Live' to the Ryman in February 2023

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVKJR_0iTFHn9R00

Ashley McBryde's desire to pay homage to vivid portrayals of country music's small-town root influences continues as her latest album "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," will be showcased via two nights of what a press release highlights as a "classic radio program"-style performances at the Ryman Auditorium on February 15-16, 2023.

"In a perfect world, it needs to be a live show. In my heart, it would be at the Ryman, done in the style of a community theater, kind of [like] 'Prairie Home Companion.' To deliver those performances in that way I think would be really beautiful and a lot of fun," noted McBryde upon the album's release.

"Lindeville" co-conspirators John Osborne (serving as bandleader), Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack and Benjy Davis are all advertised as appearing.

McBryde's 13-track album has received significant critical acclaim for its vivid, earnest portrayals of small-town life that create an unexpected third album for the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Award-winner who as well in 2023, will add becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry to her waterfall bounty of career redefining highlights of late.

Regarding the album, McBryde told The Tennessean, "I hope this album is one where people hear it, feel smarter or better for hearing it, and when they do, it either makes their chins drop in thought or they smile to themselves. Then I want them to whisper to their friends to stream it from beginning to end."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

CMT's Next Women of Country is successfully revising the genre's gender narratives

"Women are the cornerstone of country music." Leslie Fram, CMT's award-winning senior vice president of music strategy, stated this in January 2013 upon announcing the music network and country lifestyle brand's Next Women of Country campaign. This summer, 16 members of current and previous years' Next Women of Country classes performed in songwriting rounds at sold-out events at Nashville's City Winery. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Dove Awards 2022: Co-hosts Erica Campbell, Chris Tomlin talk hosting

Erica Campbell can immediately pinpoint her favorite memory from the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. That story, however, starts in the middle of a “meltdown.”. The gospel music star – and one half of the acclaimed duo Mary Mary – was co-hosting the Nashville-based awards show for the first time in 2015. She was also performing, and nominated in several categories. In short, it was an intense evening for the California native.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
The Tennessean

HARDY bus accident: More information revealed

Recently, Big Loud Records-signed recording artist HARDY posted to Instagram that he was at home and healing following a serious recent tour bus accident. He noted that he is "ok," but the bus driver is "not in the clear yet." Related, he added that he would be canceling his appearances on his forthcoming shows. However, his Big Loud label-mate ERNEST (of "Flower Shops" fame) will replace him on upcoming gigs.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy