insideevs.com
NOX Cycles Introduces Lightweight Epium Electric Mountain Bike
Mountain bike specialist NOX Cycles has been in the game since 2004. Over the years, it has specialized in a variety of mountain bikes ranging from cross-country, to all-mountain, to enduro. This time around, it seeks to reinvent the electric mountain bike segment with its Epium e-MTB, with its lightness and technology taking the spotlight.
bikepacking.com
Ritchey Beacon XL Handlebar: A Drop Bar for Mountain Bikers
Never quite satisfied with the shape of drop bars, Miles finds curvy bar bliss on the Ritchey Beacon XL, a super wide drop bar with a 36° flare. Find his thoughts on it here…. Over the last four years, I’ve tested and reviewed a total of 10 drop-bar bikes...
singletracks.com
Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday
Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
How To Choose The Right Electric Bike
My first exposure to an electric bicycle (aka an e-bike) was on a 20-mile ride with my dad. He rented one while I rode my self-powered mountain bike. When I finally reached our destination, red in the face and weak in the knees, I found him casually lounging on the patio with a cocktail, wondering what took me so long.
The Verge
Specialized reveals the Haul ST utility e-bike from its new Globe brand
Globe, the utility e-bike brand from Specialized, finally revealed its first model today, and I’m low-key obsessed with it. Back in May, Specialized announced it was creating a new e-bike sub-brand to liberate people from the scourge of car culture. The idea was to create a lineup of practical, affordable e-bikes that can “that will focus on bringing more fun to local living while reducing the number of car, truck, and SUV trips needed for everyday transportation,” the company said.
New Wahoo Elemnt Roam bike computer gets more accurate GPS, more memory and more colours - here's our first look
It looks mostly the same as the old one but the new Roam has a lot more horsepower under the hood
insideevs.com
French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup
French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
notebookcheck.net
Vinghen Ti 1 electric push-bike with scooter-like design and 500 W motor is crowdfunding
The Vinghen Ti 1 electrified push-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The stand-on vehicle has been designed for commuters, combining the size of a bicycle with a scooter-like design. The company claims it is as robust as a mountain bike, with a 26 x 3-in (~66 x 8 cm) Kendra tire at the front and a 20 x 3-in (~51 x 8 cm) version at the rear. A 12 Ah Voltrax battery provides a range of up to 31 miles (~50 km).
insideevs.com
The Vinghen Ti1 Is A Cross Between An E-Bike And An E-Scooter
What do you get when you combine a stand-up electric scooter with an e-bike? Well, you get this weird looking two-wheeler. It rolls on bicycle wheels and has a tubular alloy frame just like a bike. But instead of swinging a leg over it and perching up on a saddle, you step onto it, and move forward by actuating a thumb throttle. It’s a simple, albeit strange concept, and it’s called the Vinghen Ti1.
Pinkbike.com
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
bikepacking.com
New Larger Apidura Backcountry Saddle Pack
Apidura’s new dropper-friendly Backcountry Saddle Pack comes in with a greater 10L volume and a proprietary PFA-free fabric. Find photos and details of their latest waterproof saddle bag below…. Apidura continues building out their Backcountry series for riders venturing off the beaten track with the introduction of a...
Ask a cycling coach: ‘What’s best for pacing endurance rides, heart rate or power?'
Winter is approaching – and so is the season for slogging it out on long bike rides. But is heart rate or power best for guiding your efforts?
