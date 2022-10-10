New York standout Mary Ashley Groot commits to Purdue women's basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE – Katie Gearlds filled out her 2023 Purdue women’s basketball recruiting class with the addition of New York prospect Mary Ashley Groot on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 Groot has been on Gearlds' radar since she joined the program, first as an associate head coach and when she elevated to head coach prior to the start of last season. Groot's versatility is an appealing strength, giving the Boilermakers size, skill and the ability to play any position.

Groot joins four other commitments – Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, South Bend Washington’s Rashunda Jones, Tennessee wing Emily Monson and Illinois guard Sophie Swanson - in the 2023 class.

Groot, who attends The Dalton School in New York City, was named the state’s Class C Player of the Year following last season. She averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dalton to the NYSAIS Championship. Groot also competed for a spot on the U17 USA Basketball team last spring.

Groot is considered the lone post player in the class, but she’ll play different spots for Gearlds.

This is an important recruiting class for the program based on when Gearlds became head coach. With the 2022 class nearly set, the former Purdue All-American started focusing her recruiting attention on the 2023 class and quickly made an impact by gaining commitments from Layden, Jones, Monson and Swanson.

Groot also considered Southern California, Princeton and Harvard.