ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

New York standout Mary Ashley Groot commits to Purdue women's basketball

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sO2k4_0iTFH97k00

WEST LAFAYETTE – Katie Gearlds filled out her 2023 Purdue women’s basketball recruiting class with the addition of New York prospect Mary Ashley Groot on Monday.

The 6-foot-3 Groot has been on Gearlds' radar since she joined the program, first as an associate head coach and when she elevated to head coach prior to the start of last season. Groot's versatility is an appealing strength, giving the Boilermakers size, skill and the ability to play any position.

Groot joins four other commitments – Northwestern’s McKenna Layden, South Bend Washington’s Rashunda Jones, Tennessee wing Emily Monson and Illinois guard Sophie Swanson - in the 2023 class.

Groot, who attends The Dalton School in New York City, was named the state’s Class C Player of the Year following last season. She averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dalton to the NYSAIS Championship. Groot also competed for a spot on the U17 USA Basketball team last spring.

Groot is considered the lone post player in the class, but she’ll play different spots for Gearlds.

This is an important recruiting class for the program based on when Gearlds became head coach. With the 2022 class nearly set, the former Purdue All-American started focusing her recruiting attention on the 2023 class and quickly made an impact by gaining commitments from Layden, Jones, Monson and Swanson.

Groot also considered Southern California, Princeton and Harvard.

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

Carmel takes down Brownsburg, heads to championship

The Carmel girls soccer team advanced to their own regional championship game on Thursday, beating Brownsburg 3-0 in the semi-final at Murray Stadium. The Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds scored their first goal in the game’s fourth minute. Olivia Joyce made a pass to Ava Cabellon, who went one-on-one with the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper and got the goal. Carmel added a second goal in the 22nd minute, when Cabellon sent a pass to Megan Hamm, who put the ball in the net.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
New York City, NY
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
South Bend, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Princeton, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School siblings make volleyball history

Emily Kirkendol and her older sisters, Gabby and Katie, have made history by playing on the Zionsville Community High School’s varsity volleyball team. According to their mother, Christy Kirkendol, it is the first time in ZCHS history a trio of sisters has played on the team. Athletic director Greg...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
pendletontimespost.com

‘These markers will be there forever’

PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
PENDLETON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Gearlds
Current Publishing

Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city

One hundred fifty years ago, Fishers was founded by farmer Salathiel Fisher, who divided his land into town lots along the railroad tracks that ran through town. At the time, Fishers was a sleepy blip on the state map, notable only for being a stop along the Peru & Indianapolis Railroad near the present-day intersection of 116th Street and the tracks.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Meet the at-large Noblesville School Board candidates

Five candidates are seeking the at-large school board seat with Noblesville Schools during the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates Joe Forgey, Chuck Haberman, Melba Kiser, Brian Laskey and Misti Ray are all vying for the seat. Forgey, who currently serves as school board president, is seeking another term and was first elected in November 2018.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Congresswoman Spartz’s update from the campaign trail

It’s hard to believe, but we’re only 26 days away from the election in November. Early voting started Wednesday, and our campaign is running at full speed. Over the past weeks and months, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with many of you throughout our communities. I’m grateful to those I’ve met along the campaign trail right here at home in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Harvard#Northwestern#The Dalton School#The U17 Usa Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs

Fishers-based tech startup spokenote LLC on Thursday announced a multi-year growth plan. The company, which has developed a video creation and sharing platform, says it will invest nearly $3 million to relocate from the Indiana IoT Lab to the Techway building inside the Certified Technology Park in Fishers and create 300 jobs by the end of 2026. The startup launched its first product, spokenote stickers, in June and is planning for wider distribution next year.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Where to vote early in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Cinnaholic: The Cinnamon Rolls Experience You Never Knew You Needed

It’s not hard to obsess over cinnamon rolls: they’re soft, sweet, ooey-gooey deliciousness all rolled into one comforting dessert. Now, there’s a new reason to love the humble cinnamon roll. Cinnaholic, a cinnamon roll dessert shop chain that has recently expanded into Carmel, Indiana, offers 100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free cinnamon rolls — so now even more people can enjoy the sticky-sweet pastry.
CARMEL, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy