Gastonia, Shelby area high school football Week 9 schedule

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
Here is the Week 9 schedule for high school football teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Shelby at Bessemer City, 7: 30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Burns at East Gaston

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson

Crest at Forestview

East Lincoln at St. Stephens

Foard at North Lincoln

Hunter Huss at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer

Lincolnton at East Burke

Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness

South Point at Ashbrook

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

