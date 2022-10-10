Read full article on original website
WKRC
Former delivery driver sentenced for series of armed robberies
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A serial armed robber and former delivery man was sentenced for seven aggravated robberies Thursday. A judge gave Da'Sean McCleskey, 22, nine to 10.5 years in prison. From December 21, 2021 to January 19, 2022, McCleskey held up clerks at gas stations in Franklin, Moraine,...
WKRC
Thieves break into 8 vehicles, steal 1 in Clermont County neighborhood
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Several vehicles were broken into in the McGuffey Lakes neighborhood in Union Township Wednesday morning. Officers say it was mainly a crime of opportunity, and that several of the cars were left unlocked. Lt. Tony Rees says a man living there noticed a group of...
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
Fox 19
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
WKRC
Driver sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver was sentenced Friday for causing a crash that left a man dead while driving on a suspended license. Raymond Chambers had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault for the 2021 crash. Police say Chambers lost...
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
Vehicle reported to Beavercreek police as stolen turns up in Jefferson Twp.; 2 arrests made
JEFFERSON TWP. — A vehicle reported stolen Wednesday that turned up at a Jefferson Twp. address led to the arrests of the suspected thief, who had to be tracked down after he ran, and another person wanted on a probation violation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. >>...
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Fox 19
Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show. Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.
Cincinnati man charged after allegedly drowning, dissecting his own dog
Amani Lamar Ciers told police that he drowned his male chihuahua on October 12. He then told police that he dissected the dead dog, court documents said.
WLWT 5
Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
WLWT 5
Teen charged in connection with three murders may be tried as an adult
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A teenager accused of three murders is a step closer to getting tried as an adult. The 16-year-old's criminal history includes three murder charges along with assault, kidnapping and abduction with a firearm. All of those incidents happened last year. On Tuesday, the teen walked...
WRBI Radio
Police in Ripley, Dearborn counties looking for pursuit suspect
— The dragnet is out for a suspect who led police on a two-county pursuit along US 50 last evening. The chase started in the Versailles area and went into Dillsboro before heading into Aurora, where the man reportedly drove off 50 and toward downtown. That’s where the trail went...
WLWT 5
Man in court after road rage leads to two-car crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A road rage exchange ends with two cars crashing on a busy Butler County highway and a man facing charges. “I was just in shock. I didn't know how to react because it was the first time. I've never been in an accident,” said 17-year-old Joshua Franks.
Fox 19
Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
wevv.com
Major meth distribution operation busted in Wayne County, sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office say an arrest has been been made in a major meth distribution operation out of rural Fairfield, Illinois. Sheriff Chris Otey said Wednesday that 59-year-old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield had been arrested on felony drug charges. According to WCSO, deputies executed a search...
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
