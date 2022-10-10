Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working with its partners to stick to the goal of growing the community both from a residential and commercial aspect. Outlines of available land that can be used for development and what those areas could look like were made public Thursday during a joint presentation from the City, Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and Spencer Mainstreet where Director Nancy Naeve broke down some of the successes seen in the Downtown area.

