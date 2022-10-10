ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, IA

more1049.com

City of Spencer Outlines Areas For Potential Economic Development

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working with its partners to stick to the goal of growing the community both from a residential and commercial aspect. Outlines of available land that can be used for development and what those areas could look like were made public Thursday during a joint presentation from the City, Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation and Spencer Mainstreet where Director Nancy Naeve broke down some of the successes seen in the Downtown area.
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Kossuth County Hog Operation Violations Referred to Attorney General

Lone Rock, IA (Radio Iowa)– The state Environmental Protection Commission has referred the owners of a Western Kossuth County feedlot to the Attorney General’s Office for failing to submit manure management plans. Attorney Kelli Book says the operation in question is near Lone Rock with the owners currently...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Dickinson County Approves Snow Removal Contracts With Local Communities

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– An official plan is place for how snow will be removed from Dickinson County roads that share jurisdiction with three local communities. Assistant County Engineer Cole Budach says the plans approved Tuesday with the cities of Arnolds Park, Lake Park and Okoboji basically take the place of overall maintenance agreements only giving responsibility to the county during the winter months.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

City of Okoboji Adopts Vicious Animal Ordinance

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The City of Okoboji has formally adopted an ordinance pertaining to labelling and handling vicious animals at their meeting on Tuesday night. Police Chief Jason Peterson told Mayor Mary VanderWoude he was confident in the guidelines he had worked out with City Administrator Michael Meyers and Attorney David Stein.
OKOBOJI, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

City of Spencer Welcomes Bob Fullhart As Parks and Recreation Director

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has officially welcomed its new Parks and Recreation Director after going the last couple of months without someone formally filling the position. Bob Fullhart was hired back in September and started his new job on Monday, but he is no stranger to...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Iowa Lakes Community College Awarded Grant to Support Veteran Students

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Iowa Lakes Community College was recently awarded a grant to better support veteran students. The grant is just over $587,000 and will be used to create a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success on two of the school’s campuses. Career, Veteran and Military...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
more1049.com

New Venue for Boji Scare This Year

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — For years the Operations Manager at Arnolds Park Amusement Park begged to do a haunted house. Marshall Doeden got his wish in 2020. Despite that being the Covid Year, it was a success, and Boji Scare is back for a third time. Because of...
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm

ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LYON COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer

Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Sheldon Fire Department To Hold Open House

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The twenty-eight members of the Sheldon Fire Department are going all out with an open house Thursday night to commemorate fire prevention week. Assistant Chief Brad Hindt says all of the fire trucks will be on display, including the new aerial unit that just arrived last week.
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Storm Lake Man Sentenced On Drug Conviction

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man has been sentenced in Buena Vista County on a drug conviction. 29-year-old Albert Quintana was ordered to serve two years on probation in place of a five year prison sentence on Monday. He pled guilty in August to possession of methamphetamine,...
STORM LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Curlew Man Arrested on Drug Warrant

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– A Curlew man has been arrested on multiple warrant charging with drug and other offenses. 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a arrant out of Polk County that carried charges of possession of of methamphetamine, second degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
CURLEW, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit

MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
MAURICE, IA
more1049.com

Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
more1049.com

Spencer Church Hosts Talk On Awareness For Human Trafficking

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Human trafficking can be a difficult subject to talk about especially when looking at the number of people directly affected but that is the calling a member of the Catholic faith has followed in hopes of bringing more awareness. Sister Shirley Fineran is the founder of...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
GREENVILLE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers

HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HOSPERS, IA

