Briggs Library Associates is sponsoring its annual book sale on the UMM campus at Oyate Hall in the Student Center. The sale will be on Thursday the 20st from noon to 7pm and on Friday the 21st from 10am to 5pm. There are over 8,000 books for sale, and you can’t beat the prices – $1.50 for hardcovers and $.50 for soft. Although there are many hidden gems in many categories, the collection this year is particularly strong in fiction, history, religion and spirituality, and cook books. So come and check out the great deals this Thursday and Friday at Oyate Hall at the U of M Morris.

MORRIS, MN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO