Cougar Men Draw With Eagles, Women Fall 6-2
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with the University of Northwestern on Thursday afternoon. The Cougars now stand at 1-9-4 (1-4-4 UMAC) on the season. The Eagles had a big advantage in shots in the first half, but...
Chargers Schaefer Reaches 1,000 Assists, Warriors & Tigers Win
MORRIS – Maddy Grove had 20 kills, Briana Marty had 12 while Whitney Bruns tallied 35 assists and MACA defeated Montevideo in four-sets from the Tiger Center on Tuesday. The Tigers earned a 25-11, 25-20, 24-26, 25-10 victory to move to 8-6 on the season. The Thunder Hawks are 3-14.
Ronald Ashley Cline
Ronald Cline, age 79 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at the hospital in Fargo, ND, on October 5, 2022. Visitation for Ron Cline will be on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN, with a time for sharing starting at 6:00 p.m. and a prayer service and the Rosary to follow.
Alice Vangeline Hess
Alice Hess, age 86 of Holloway, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in her. A private family burial for Alice Vangeline Hess will be held in Church of the Visitation Cemetery in. Danvers, MN, at a later date. Alice is survived by her daughters: Rita (Robert) Wilson of Odgen,...
Anna Silvia Berg
Anna Berg, age 94 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Glenwood Retirement Village in Glenwood, MN. Visitation for Anna Berg will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation will continue from...
Frances C. Miller
Frances C. Miller, age 89 of Browns Valley, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Browns Valley Health Center. Visitation for Frances Miller will be Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. until to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Browns Valley, MN.
Stevens County 4H Awards Night Results
STEVENS COUNTY 4-H AWARDS NIGHT – submitted by Echo Schaefer, Stevens County 4-H Reporter. Stevens County 4-H held their annual 4-H Awards Night on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Morris. The theme this year was “We’ve made the best, better”. Many youth members and adult volunteers were recognized. These youth and adult volunteers put in countless hours to the Stevens County 4-H program, not only during the county fair, but with activities all throughout the year. Awards night is our time to thank them all for their hard work and dedication they give to “make the best, better” in Stevens County.
CARE – formerly ARC Stevens County Noon Luncheon
CARE formerly ARC Stevens County will be holding their noon luncheon and bake sale this Wednesday, October 19th, from 9:00 to 1:00 at the American Legion in Morris. Come for morning coffee from 9-11, and then lunch from 11:30 – 1:00. There will be a bake sale, garden produce, and DAC crafts. Care formerly Arc Stevens County annual noon luncheon this Wednesday, at the American Legion in Morris from 9 to 1.
Briggs Library Associates – Annual Book Sale
Briggs Library Associates is sponsoring its annual book sale on the UMM campus at Oyate Hall in the Student Center. The sale will be on Thursday the 20st from noon to 7pm and on Friday the 21st from 10am to 5pm. There are over 8,000 books for sale, and you can’t beat the prices – $1.50 for hardcovers and $.50 for soft. Although there are many hidden gems in many categories, the collection this year is particularly strong in fiction, history, religion and spirituality, and cook books. So come and check out the great deals this Thursday and Friday at Oyate Hall at the U of M Morris.
