Car crashes into Garden City house, driver arrested

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested after police say he drove his car into a house early Saturday.

The Garden City Police Department said officers tried to stop the car at Main and Mary Streets just before 1 a.m. Officers say the car kept going and turned south into the 2500 block of B Street.

According to witnesses, the car went left of center, off the road, and stopped on the curb. Police say that is when the driver accelerated and hit a house.

The homeowner was inside the house but was not hurt. Police say the home has more than $75,000 in damage.

Police booked the 59-year-old driver on suspicion of:

DUI

Interference with a law enforcement officer

Flee and elude

Reckless driving

Stop sign violation

Driving left of center

Failure to maintain lane

