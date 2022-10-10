Read full article on original website
Related
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Board of Education-Special Called Meeting
10/12/2022—The Breckinridge County Board of Education reviewed the District Energy Management report at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. Chief Financial Officer Michel Moreland said the district has reduced energy costs by 41% since 2019. The district spends 79 cents per square foot on energy costs. In other business,...
wxbc1043.com
“Red Flag Warning” Issued For Friday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (10/14/22) – A “Red Flag Warning” will be in effect for the area from 11 this morning until 8 tonight: Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts of to 30 to 35 mph are likely this afternoon. Along with very low afternoon relative humidities will result in increasing fire danger across the area.
wxbc1043.com
Inside Tiger Nation, 10-12-22
On this week’s program, Coach Brent Hottell talks about the Friday night game with Muhlenberg County…Fighting Tiger Football player Hunter Davis talks about playing varsity… BCHS Principal Jonathan Bennett talks about taking on the role this year, then joins Patrick Critchelow and Mike Harned for the Roundtable. “Inside Tiger Nation” can be heard Wednesdays at 5 on the Sports Voice of Breckinridge County…104.3, the River!
wxbc1043.com
SPORTS: Tiger Football; Lady Tiger Basketball Starts Youth Program; Commanders Edge Bears
GREENVILLE (10/14/22) – Fighting Tiger football returns from the fall break to face Muhlenberg County in a district matchup tonight. Coverage on 104.3, the River from Greenville begins around 6:45 ahead of the 7pm scheduled kickoff. HARNED (10/12/22) – The Breckinridge County Lady Tiger Basketball program will offer a...
Comments / 0