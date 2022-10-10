Will You Be Playing? Lil Baby, Jalen Ramsey, Nicki Minaj & More Star In Call Of Duty’s Modern Warfare II “Squad Up” Commercial

Ahead of its launch later this month Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II releases its ‘Squad Up’ teaser trailer featuring Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Kane Brown, Pete Davidson, & Jalen Ramsey.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II is releasing later this month, not this one is not to be confused with Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. Last month kicked off the open beta for excited fans to test run the video game and the response has the game already labeled the game of the year. The common theme making the reviews so great is it’s playable and enjoyable for casual gamers and extreme gamers, everyone can play and have fun.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II Releases ‘Squad Up’ Trailer Featuring Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Jalen Ramsey, Peter Davidson, Kane Brown & More.

In efforts to hype up the upcoming release Call Of Duty has released its ‘Squad Up’ commercial that features celebrities from all walks of life reciting “ I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told ”. Cardi B kind of spoiled the upcoming commercial last week on Twitter claiming her legal trouble cost her the million-dollar opportunity to appear in the commercial.

The final trailer features Lil Baby , Kane Brown , Nicki Minaj , Pete Davidson , Jalen Ramsey , Faze Clan , and more hyping the release. The game officially drops on October 28th and if you pre-order ahead of time on your console you can access the campaign a week earlier than everyone else. Will You Be Playing?

You can watch the ‘Squad Up’ trailer below.