Texas man arrested by US Marshals; accused of trying to meet Concordia Parish minor for sex
VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office said they began an investigation into an adult male on June 2 who allegedly solicited numerous minors online for sexual purposes over a span of several months.
According to officials, the suspect aggressively solicited sexual activity and discussed traveling for a sexual relationship with the minor.
The suspect also allegedly discussed using a Plan B pill to prevent pregnancy. Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Moses A. Soto and obtain an arrest warrant.
On Oct. 5 Soto was located by the U.S. Marshals Services in Nacogdoches, Texas and he was extradited to Louisiana. He was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation with a Minor.
