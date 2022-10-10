Texas man arrested by US Marshals; accused of trying to meet Concordia Parish minor for sex

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation into an adult male on June 2 who allegedly solicited numerous minors online for sexual purposes over a span of several months.

According to officials, the suspect aggressively solicited sexual activity and discussed traveling for a sexual relationship with the minor.

The suspect also allegedly discussed using a Plan B pill to prevent pregnancy. Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Moses A. Soto and obtain an arrest warrant.

On Oct. 5 Soto was located by the U.S. Marshals Services in Nacogdoches, Texas and he was extradited to Louisiana. He was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation with a Minor.

