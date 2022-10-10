ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Rusty Gilligan
4d ago

hmm, no wars under Trump... Biden is stirring the pot with his idiocy... he's already gotten soldiers killed in Afghanistan

Statewide Bear Season About To Kick Off

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t offering a bear hunting season in 2022. As was the case last year, it’s essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways – with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles – in what can be considered the early bear season.
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
Monica Leigh French

Doug Mastriano & the State of Christian Nationalism

What is Christian Nationalism and how has it affected this candidate for the Governor of Pennsylvania?. Pennsylvania has two very important political races coming up in November of 2022. One is a race between Democrat and Lt. Governor, John Fetterman and former daytime TV star, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican from New Jersey (he moved in with his mother-in-law in PA to run for office) for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania

For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wdac.com

Life Lost In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Man dies in vehicle crash in York County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office was called to a single-vehicle crash in York County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the first block of N. Penn Street in Windsor Township around 11:32 a.m. According to the York County Coroner's Office, a 77-year-old male died...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg's Second Street becomes two-way

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The transition happened at noon Thursday. This change involves a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets. Numerous traffic lights have been decommissioned, and there are roundabouts at Verbeke, Reily and Kelker streets. A traffic light will...
HARRISBURG, PA

