'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court
Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
Rochdale murder inquiry: Man found dead in house named
A man found dead in a house has been identified as 21-year-old Liam Richardson. His body was found in a property on Industry Road, Rochdale, on 3 October, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The force said it was called to reports of a disturbance, before two more incidents at other...
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
Baby loss: 'We weren't told why our daughter had died'
Two couples from West Lothian have spoken to the BBC about their experiences of losing a baby. One couple were bereaved earlier this year - the other in 1971, when there was virtually no support with the grieving process. The help available now, they agree, makes all the difference in...
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute
The owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. Rollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. About 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
Ash Green School arsonist rings 999 while trapped in fire he lit
An arsonist rang 999 after becoming trapped in a school which he'd just torched. Aaron Foster broke into Ash Green school in Mixenden in February before setting it alight and causing £4.5m damage. It came 18 months after he set fire to Mixenden library causing £180,000 of damage.
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
Murder accused seen dragging suitcase on street for hours, jury told
A woman accused of murdering her friend was seen on video dragging a suitcase around the streets of London after carrying out the alleged killing and putting the body inside, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home...
Canterbury: Congestion scheme would ban cross-city journeys
Drivers could be banned from travelling directly through a city centre in a bid to cut pollution. The Canterbury Circulation plan would split the city into five zones, with drivers only allowed to enter each one from a ring road, and banned from driving directly from one to another. Automatic...
Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body. Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her...
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
'Lack of knowledge' led to the death of Bristol builder, inquest concludes
The lack of on-site knowledge and experience led to the death of a builder, an inquest has concluded. Gary Anstey, 57, from Bristol was killed by a collapsing wall at Swainswick School near Bath in 2019. The wall was being backfilled with stone to help with drainage before it collapsed.
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
