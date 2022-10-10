ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
epicstream.com

Star Wars Reveals Surprising New Details About Yoda's Exile in Dagobah

It's been over four decades since Lucasfilm kickstarted the original Star Wars trilogy and while diehard fans of the franchise would think that they already know everything there is to know about Episodes VI, V, and VI, it turns out that there's still a lot left to unpack 40 something years later.
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the most hated figures in ‘Star Wars’ history is finally ready to tell their side of the story

Ahmed Best probably popped open the champagne when he learned he’d gotten a lead role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans had waited sixteen years for a new big-screen Star Wars adventure, George Lucas was back in the driving seat, and the 25-year-old Best was lined up to play a character that would break new grounds in CGI technology. Unfortunately for him (and us) said character was the excruciatingly annoying Jar Jar Binks.
TVOvermind

Strongest Jedi of Each Star Wars Trilogy

Each Star Wars movie, which has expanded into various other forms of media, specifically each trilogy, at least initially, introduced new Jedi or previous ones depending on the era of the film. More recently, the shows have expanded previously unseen and unknown adventures of certain from all points of the Star Wars universe. There has been an endless debate as to which Jedi has been, was, or is, the strongest Jedi of all, between knowledge, combat, or experience, but truly the experience has been what truly defined the path that each Jedi has taken, whether or not they were brought further inlined with The Force as a Jedi or fell towards The Dark Side with the Sith. Below, we’ve detailed each Star Wars trilogy and the strongest Jedi of each trilogy.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
ScreenCrush

The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
TheStreet

Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News

All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats. Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny...
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies

Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties. As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another...
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
epicstream.com

MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations

The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
CNET

'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained

Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
