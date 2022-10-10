Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Reveals Surprising New Details About Yoda's Exile in Dagobah
It's been over four decades since Lucasfilm kickstarted the original Star Wars trilogy and while diehard fans of the franchise would think that they already know everything there is to know about Episodes VI, V, and VI, it turns out that there's still a lot left to unpack 40 something years later.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the most hated figures in ‘Star Wars’ history is finally ready to tell their side of the story
Ahmed Best probably popped open the champagne when he learned he’d gotten a lead role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans had waited sixteen years for a new big-screen Star Wars adventure, George Lucas was back in the driving seat, and the 25-year-old Best was lined up to play a character that would break new grounds in CGI technology. Unfortunately for him (and us) said character was the excruciatingly annoying Jar Jar Binks.
TVOvermind
Strongest Jedi of Each Star Wars Trilogy
Each Star Wars movie, which has expanded into various other forms of media, specifically each trilogy, at least initially, introduced new Jedi or previous ones depending on the era of the film. More recently, the shows have expanded previously unseen and unknown adventures of certain from all points of the Star Wars universe. There has been an endless debate as to which Jedi has been, was, or is, the strongest Jedi of all, between knowledge, combat, or experience, but truly the experience has been what truly defined the path that each Jedi has taken, whether or not they were brought further inlined with The Force as a Jedi or fell towards The Dark Side with the Sith. Below, we’ve detailed each Star Wars trilogy and the strongest Jedi of each trilogy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
'House of the Dragon' star Paddy Considine says that George R.R. Martin texted him that he is the best version of King Viserys
Considine told GQ Magazine that he felt happier with his performance after receiving approval from the "Game of Thrones" author.
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News
All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats. Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
Disney Delays ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Secret Wars’ and More Marvel Movies
Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of “Blade,” “Deadpool 3,” “Fantastic Four” and other major Marvel properties. As part of the shuffle, “Blade” has moved from Nov. 3, 2023, to Sept. 6, 2024, which created a ripple on the rest of the MCU. “Deadpool 3” has relocated from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024; “Fantastic Four” has shifted from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel film has been pushed from Feb. 14, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025; “Avengers: Secret Wars” has been delayed from Nov. 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and another...
Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Shared Her Thoughts About A Voyager Movie With Us Just Before Alex Kurtzman Teased Her Live-Action Return
Star Trek actress Kate Mulgrew shared some thoughts on a Voyager movie not long before the franchise announced efforts to bring her back to live-action.
Tom Cruise has a critic! World-famous scientist Neil deGrasse debunks the star's flight stunt from Top Gun: Maverick
Neil deGrasse Tyson flexed his scientific savvy on Sunday as he took to Twitter to demystify Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Introducing the topic, he began, 'Late to the party here, but In this year’s @TopGunMovie, @TomCruise ’s character Maverick ejects from a hypersonic plane at Mach 10.5, before it crashed.'
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
