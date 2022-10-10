No matter the position, Annville-Cleona's Sage Sherk is at the ready

Sage Sherk is a senior on the Annville-Cleona girls’ soccer team. That’s simple enough.

But where it gets complicated is when you start talking about the position Sherk plays.

Last year, Sherk was a striker for the Little Dutchmen. This season, she’s holding down the midfield. But she has signed on to play goalkeeper at the next level, Division II Clarion University.

It all seems a bit confusing until you realize that Sherk just wants what’s best for Annville-Cleona and herself. And that those two are very much interrelated.

Connect with GameTimePA on social: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Facebook

“For school ball, I like the midfield and playing forward,” Sherk said. “For my club team, I like goalie. I didn’t particularly like playing goalie for the high school team. It’s more like fun here. I’m here with my friends and classmates. On my club team, I’m always in goal.”

So it might be that Sherk simply enjoys soccer, and all the intricacies of it.

But she also wanted to play the game in college, and the best way to do that was through the exposure provided by her club team, Pennsylvania Classics under-19 in Lancaster.

“I decided to go to Clarion because I thought I could make a difference as a freshman,” Sherk said. “They saw me play one time at a tournament, and they liked me the first time they saw me play. I’ve only ever been recruited as a goalie. When I went on a visit, the coach (Clarion’s Alexa Ream) told me that she didn’t even know I played the field.”

Our take:PIAA was right to move football championships out of Hershey

Sherk grew up emulating older sister, former Elco goalie Hailey Sherk. But when Sage transferred to Annville-Cleona for her sophomore season, the Little Dutchmen already had an established keeper in the net.

“When I came here, Alyssa Ulrich was the goalie, and she was good,” Sherk said. “I didn’t want the conflict. I came in and said I was a field player. Then one day, one of the coaches asked me, ‘Where do you actually play?’ I said, ‘I play goalie, but I want to play wherever the team needs me.’ We were pretty successful last year, so I thought if would play goalie this year it would hurt the team.”

This season, Annville-Cleona hasn’t enjoyed the kind of success that it did in 2021, when Sherk netted 11 goals and a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 4 high of 15 assists as a striker. With Sherk manning the center midfield and outside midfield positions, the Little Dutchmen are currently 4-8 and positioned 19th in the District 3 power rankings for an AA classification that takes 10 teams for its postseason tournament.

“Every position is different, and the whole perspective in the midfield is different,” Sherk said. “I think playing in the goal is definitely more draining than people realize. You have to stay focused, even when you’re not involved in everything. But the one-on-ones are definitely challenging.”

“It’s a little unusual in the sense that we’d love playing her in the goal,” said Annville-Cleona head coach Jim Blouch. “We understand that she’d like to play in the midfield at the high school level. She helps us tremendously in the field. We are struggling with numbers a little bit, so we need her as a field player.”

During the winter and spring seasons, Sherk is also an accomplished basketball player and track and field athlete at Annville-Cleona.

“She’s a real nice, good kid,” Blouch said. “She’s a pleasure to coach and enjoyable to be around. She’s an asset to the team.”

No matter what position she’s playing.