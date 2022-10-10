ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Local woman recognized for life of service

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 4 days ago

Mary Accor has shaken hands with President Barack Obama, was the first woman and African-American to serve as Cleveland County commissioner chair, and spent more than 30 years in education.

Accor was recently awarded the Long Leaf Pine Award for her service, the highest honor from the North Carolina governor.

Accor said she was at church when her sorority sisters surprised her by presenting her with the award.

“It was a shock,” she said. “It was humbling.”

She said she cherishes her faith and her sisterhood and to have them there together to recognize her was perfect.

Tropzie McCluney read what Accor called, half in jest, her “eulogy” and Accor said she cried all the way through the speech.

“It’s amazing to hear your eulogy before you die,” she said. “So many people don’t get to hear the nice things while they’re still living.”

The Long Leaf Pine award is reserved for those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

"It's an honor to have nominated Mary Accor for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award," said Venita Jamerson, president of Omega Sigma Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. "She has been invaluable in anchoring a chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, incorporated locally and instrumental in our growth as an organization focused on service.  Our chapter was ecstatic to be able to present her with the award."

Accor has been an educator in Cleveland Country for more than 35 years. Her dedication to education and her community not only garnered local attention but accolades from the White House as she was one of 75 leaders who met with Obama while he was president to discuss local government needs and strategies.

She is a long time member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, an international African-American  service organization for college-educated women.

McCluney, who is vice president of the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, which serves Cleveland and Rutherford counties, said Accor is an accomplished leader in every aspect.

She said she has known Accor for many years and the two have shared ideas and worked together on committees, community and church events. McCluney said Accor has coached and mentored her and willingly shared her expertise and knowledge.

“A veteran educator, she has touched the lives of every age group,” McCluney said in her speech. “Her passion for education was embedded in her life with exemplary role models that encouraged and guided her.”

She said Accor is a pillar in the community who continues to advocate for community improvement and economic development.

“A phenomenal woman who loves her family as a wife, mother and grandmother. Above all of the accolades mentioned that she possesses she also presents herself as a friend, mentor and woman of God,” McCluney said.

She said Accor stands among notable North Carolinians and other dignitaries, such as Maya Angelou, Michael Jordan, James Worthy, Oprah Winfrey and Coretta Scott King.

Accor said she loves Cleveland County and has dedicated her life to serving her community and its people, first as a teacher, then administrator and a county commissioner.

“I grew up in Grover, one of the smallest towns in Cleveland County,” she said. “The Lord chose a girl from one of the smallest towns to make a difference. Every day I’m going to try and make a difference.”

A Kings Mountain High graduate, Accor got her degree from Livingstone College in middle grades education and then went on to earn a double masters degree from UNC Charlotte in supervision and instruction and educational leadership.

“Cleveland County gave so much to me,” she said. “I left a little while to go to Livingstone but came back here because this is home.”

She said people saw potential in her that she didn’t see herself and she had people encourage her along the way to become an administrator. After eight years of teaching, she served as an assistant principal and then a principal. She worked in human resources and spent 15 years as county commissioner, including two years as vice chair.

“My whole life has been a life of service,” Accor said. “It’s the only career I’ve had.”

During her time as county commissioner, she started the initiative, YouthVoice, to encourage young people to participate in local government and attend an annual commissioners conference.

Her list of achievements and accolades is long, and includes serving as president of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and being inducted into the NCACC Hall of Fame for her YouthVoice initiative and multiple community service awards. She has served on YMCA board of directors, United Way, Civitans, DSS advisory board and more.

“It’s been a great ride,” Accor said.

She attributes her success to her faith, various mentors and the support of her friends and family.

Accor was also selected to be one of 75 elected officials from across the country to go to the White House and discuss the concerns and needs of county government.

“It was amazing,” she said. “Joe Biden sat right in front of me. He looked back and asked what county are you from?”

When she loudly declared, “Cleveland County,” he remarked that she must be proud of her county.

“It was an experience of a lifetime,” Accor said.

Following her retirement from the school system, she has spent time tutoring and teaching and enjoys spending time with her grandson.

She said she has recently filed an LLC and has plans to be a consultant for Youth Voice Across America and is putting a plan together to continue reaching youth.

“I just want to be where the kids are,” she said. “Retirement is overrated. People in service don’t retire.”

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Local woman recognized for life of service

Comments / 3

