Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 Years
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from Atlanta
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Georgia
fox5atlanta.com
New Arts Center in Doraville unveils Monet experience
DORAVILLE, Ga. - More than a year after the paintings of Vincent van Gogh came to life here in Atlanta, the same team is unveiling another immersive art experience — this one featuring the masterworks of French painter Claude Monet. Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens for previews Oct....
fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern
The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
fox5atlanta.com
Southwest Atlanta Wellstar patients concerned about impact of additional closures
ATLANTA - The impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center will make Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in Atlanta, but it is not the only facility facing closures. Other Wellstar branches will no longer serve people. More than a dozen facilities are closing or relocating to Cobb County in a matter of weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Kroger closing two Metro Atlanta locations
ATLANTA - Kroger announced on Friday plans to close two locations in the Metro Atlanta area, one of the closures taking place before the end of the year. The grocery store giant said its store at on Commerce Drive in Decatur, which has operated at that location for the past 21 years, would be shutting its doors on December 2. Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit as the reason behind the closure.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
fox5atlanta.com
Burglary suspect caught wearing gear taken from NFL star Julio Jones' Atlanta home
ATLANTA - An intruder at Julio Jones's home apparently could not wait to don the gear of the NFL superstar. Although Jones put the Falcons in his rearview mirror, now playing with Atlanta-rival Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he still maintains a home in the city. Atlanta police...
fox5atlanta.com
KSU students find racial slur spray painted across hall of off-campus apartment complex
MARIETTA, Ga. - Kennessaw State University students at an off-campus apartment complex in Cobb County say they discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the wall of their building Wednesday morning. Now, the complex and Cobb County police are investigating. Several students say when they stepped out of their apartments the...
fox5atlanta.com
Bathroom fire causes complete evacuation of South Gwinnett High School
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no one at South Gwinnett High School was injured by a fire that caused the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning. Investigators determined a small fire started in a third-floor bathroom, but investigators haven't determined a cause. Firefighters...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify man found shot to death in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a man who was found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead Thursday morning as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. The grim discovery was made around 6:45 a.m. by a mother and her daughter. Heather Baker says she was driving her daughter to school when the little girl spotted the man's lifeless body in the driveway of a vacant lot.
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing 10-year-old McDonough boy
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in Henry County are searching for a 10-year-old boy they consider a "critically missing person." Steven Ramsey was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Salem Ridge Court in McDonough, the Henry County Police Department says. Police say the child was blonde hair and...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows persons of interest in deadly double shooting in Downtown Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have released a new video which investigators say shows a persons of interest in a deadly double shooting late last month. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Baker and Williams streets. Atlanta police say the two victims were driven to Grady Memorial Hospital where one man died days later.
fox5atlanta.com
Retired Canton police officer among Florida residents who lost everything to Ian
CANTON, Ga. - Millions of people are still dealing with the devastation that Hurricane Ian left in its path earlier this month. A retired Canton police officer and his wife are among many victims in Florida who lost everything. For Scott and Deva Hoffman, moving to Fort Myers in 2019...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
fox5atlanta.com
Court backlog prevents Clayton County landlords from evicting tenants
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The frustrations continue in Clayton County as landlords say they feel hopeless as they aren’t able to evict tenants. This comes as the court system is backed up due to COVID and staffing shortages. FOX 5 first reported about this issue at the beginning of...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County boy, 11, dies in Texas crash while traveling for vacation; sister, 16, fighting for her life
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old Clayton County boy died in a Texas crash Sunday, according to authorities. Family says they were on their way to enjoy fall break when a car cut them off, leaving the boy dead and his 16-year-old sister to fight for life. It's not clear if she'll walk again.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
fox5atlanta.com
911 call: Mom and daughter find man's body in Buckhead neighborhood
A man was found shot to death in a Buckhead neighborhood by a mother and her daughter who were on their way to school. FOX 5 has obtained the 911 call.
