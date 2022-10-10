ATLANTA - Kroger announced on Friday plans to close two locations in the Metro Atlanta area, one of the closures taking place before the end of the year. The grocery store giant said its store at on Commerce Drive in Decatur, which has operated at that location for the past 21 years, would be shutting its doors on December 2. Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit as the reason behind the closure.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO