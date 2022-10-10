ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

New Arts Center in Doraville unveils Monet experience

DORAVILLE, Ga. - More than a year after the paintings of Vincent van Gogh came to life here in Atlanta, the same team is unveiling another immersive art experience — this one featuring the masterworks of French painter Claude Monet. Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience opens for previews Oct....
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Burgers with Buck: Dunwoody Tavern

The Dunwoody Tavern is a British Pub that's been around for 26 years. Buck and Good Day Atlanta editor Larry taste the restaurant's signature burger: The Dunwoody Doozie.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kroger closing two Metro Atlanta locations

ATLANTA - Kroger announced on Friday plans to close two locations in the Metro Atlanta area, one of the closures taking place before the end of the year. The grocery store giant said its store at on Commerce Drive in Decatur, which has operated at that location for the past 21 years, would be shutting its doors on December 2. Kroger cited declining sales and negative profit as the reason behind the closure.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bathroom fire causes complete evacuation of South Gwinnett High School

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no one at South Gwinnett High School was injured by a fire that caused the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning. Investigators determined a small fire started in a third-floor bathroom, but investigators haven't determined a cause. Firefighters...
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify man found shot to death in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified a man who was found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead Thursday morning as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. The grim discovery was made around 6:45 a.m. by a mother and her daughter. Heather Baker says she was driving her daughter to school when the little girl spotted the man's lifeless body in the driveway of a vacant lot.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing 10-year-old McDonough boy

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in Henry County are searching for a 10-year-old boy they consider a "critically missing person." Steven Ramsey was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Salem Ridge Court in McDonough, the Henry County Police Department says. Police say the child was blonde hair and...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paulding County Sheriff's Office unveils K-9 officer memorial

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Every dog who has ever served for Paulding County is now memorialized in front of the sheriff's office in a brand-new monument. In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the office said the memorial took years to materialize. The team held a ceremony on Wednesday to...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

