Over 50 people attended a town hall meeting held Tuesday in Swedesburg. They brought their questions about two possible wind energy projects proposed for northern Henry County. RWE Renewables and Liberty Power both develop, own and operate wind farms in the US and Canada. One question was why Henry County and why just in the northern half. Both companies said there is access to transmission lines, the open fields offer few obstructions and the wind speeds are fast enough.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO