Great River President & CEO Resigns
West Burlington, Iowa, October 14, 2022 – Matt Wenzel, President and CEO of Great River Health System, has tendered his resignation. “I am pleased to have led Great River Health from one hospital to three hospital campuses during my five years as president and CEO. I wish all the best for Great River Health and continue to believe in the team that will lead the health system forward,” said Mr. Wenzel.
Chamber To Host Candidates Forum
The November election is quickly approaching, and the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is giving you an opportunity to hear from one of the most highly contested races. Citizens are invited to attend the forum on Tuesday, October 18 at 6:30 pm in the Social Hall at Iowa Wesleyan University. The forum that evening will include candidates Mike Heaton (D) and Jeff Shipley (R) who are vying for to represent District 87 in the Iowa State House of Representatives.
HCHC Diabetes Education Two-Day Class offered October 24 and 25
Mount Pleasant, Iowa, [October 4, 2022] – Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Team will be offering a two-day diabetes education class Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. This program is open to anyone who has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The class will be conducted from...
Sports, October 14th
The Mt. Pleasant Panthers are looking for their first win of the season as they will travel to play Clinton tonight, October 14th, at 7:30 pm. KILJ will be on the call with pregame scheduled to start at 7:15. WACO will be looking to spoil Tri-County’s senior night, looking to...
Are Wind Turbines in Henry County’s Future?
Over 50 people attended a town hall meeting held Tuesday in Swedesburg. They brought their questions about two possible wind energy projects proposed for northern Henry County. RWE Renewables and Liberty Power both develop, own and operate wind farms in the US and Canada. One question was why Henry County and why just in the northern half. Both companies said there is access to transmission lines, the open fields offer few obstructions and the wind speeds are fast enough.
Alice Mae Anna Davison
Alice Mae Anna Davison, 86, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1936, the daughter of Floyd T. and Rachel V. (Ailshie) Windom. On September 4, 1955, she married Herbert L. Davison in Malvern, Iowa. Survivors...
SEISO PRESENTS THEIR MASTERWORKS CONCERT SERIES OPENER TOWERING FOOTPRINTS WITH PROKOFIEV’S FIFTH SYMPHONY
The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra (SEISO) presents the first of their Masterworks Series concerts this season, Towering Footprints, on October 22nd at 7:30 PM at Burlington’s Capitol Theater and October 23rd at 2:00 PM at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center and 6:30 PM at Iowa. Wesleyan’s Chapel Auditorium in...
Sports, October 12th
WACO celebrated senior night in style by defeating Highland in straight sets: 25-12, 25-14, and 25-14. Grace Coble led the Warriors in assists with 23, while Ellah Kissell tallied 10 kills and 2 serving aces. Marie Farmer had a good game as well with 7 kills and 4 serving aces. The Warriors are back in action October 17th to face off against Melcher-Dallas at home at 7 pm to start their journey in regional play.
