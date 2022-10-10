Driver is responsible for operating the demand-response and shuttle bus operations of the Knox Area Transit to meet the needs of passengers and contract agencies in a safe and professional manner. The Driver/Operator is also responsible for the collection and recording of fares and passenger counts, and to provide for the safety of KAT passengers. The Driver/Operator reports directly to the Dispatcher on a daily basis for day-to-day ride information and direction. The Operations Manager is the direct supervisor of the Driver/Operator positions.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO