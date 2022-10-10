Read full article on original website
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 457 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022 OHZ003-006>011-017>022-027>033-036>038-047-130900- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Hancock-Seneca-Huron- Medina-Summit-Portage-Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark- Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox-... 457 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and perhaps some thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front this evening into tonight. Some storms may become strong with the main concern being wind gusts over 50 mph. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
New Signs for Heart of Ohio Trail
Exciting news to share regarding improvements to the Heart of Ohio Trail. Recently, the Trail Board received a matching grant from Ariel Foundation. This grant funding is being utilized toward the upgrade and replacement of trail identity, wayfinding, and safety signs on the Heart of Ohio Trail. The board recently...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Expands Tattoo Acceptance for Troopers
(COLUMBUS) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the...
Part-Time KAT Driver Position Available
Driver is responsible for operating the demand-response and shuttle bus operations of the Knox Area Transit to meet the needs of passengers and contract agencies in a safe and professional manner. The Driver/Operator is also responsible for the collection and recording of fares and passenger counts, and to provide for the safety of KAT passengers. The Driver/Operator reports directly to the Dispatcher on a daily basis for day-to-day ride information and direction. The Operations Manager is the direct supervisor of the Driver/Operator positions.
438 Citations Issued in Ohio During 6-State Trooper Project’s Interstate 70 Enforcement
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. During the project, 438 people in Ohio were issued citations including 392 for speed and 40 for seat belt violations. Additionally, six people were cited for OVI.
Wildlife Wednesday – Lake Sturgeon
It’s #WildlifeWednesday with Ohio Division of Wildlife featuring the endangered lake sturgeon. This one was caught in a bottom gill net during a smallmouth bass survey off of Huron. These fish have been absent from Ohio for many years, but seem to be increasing in the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage thanks to reintroduction programs.
Haunted Houses, Terrifying Tunnels, and Other Scary Stories
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Do you believe in ghosts? The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s spookiest spots. “People know about ODNR’s beautiful outdoor spaces, but they may be less familiar with the mysterious backstories...
Ohioans Walk More Than 55 Million Steps in Support of ODA Falls Prevention Campaign
Columbus, Ohio – Throughout the month of September, Ohioans walked a grand total of 55,250,000 steps in support of falls prevention awareness, vastly exceeding the goal of the Ohio Department of Aging’s (ODA’s) annual 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign. This year’s final tally was the...
Governor DeWine Announces Availability of Safety and Security Support for Religious Institutions, Nonprofits, Preschools, Non-Public Schools
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that nearly $6 million in grant funding is available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and nonprofit organizations to help them implement safety and security enhancements. “This grant program is one of many efforts we’re undertaking in Ohio to help...
