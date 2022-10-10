Read full article on original website
woay.com
West Virginia’s Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents awards $5,000 to Make A Wish Foundation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia (BIG I WV) announce they will grant $5,000 to Make A Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The organization will use the funds to continue granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich...
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more than 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
woay.com
DHHR reports 903 active COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 14, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
woay.com
Winners selected in fifth annual State Fire Marshall Fire Safety Poster Contest
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces the Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest winners. Out of 94 student entries representing 17 counties, there were 12 winners and one overall winner. This year’s grand prize winner is Dannika Smith, a kindergarten student at Wayne Elementary School.
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
‘Sexy orange’: The biggest pumpkin at the NC State Fair is from … West Virginia?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest pumpkin at the North Carolina State Fair was grown in … West Virginia? Fair officials said Thursday that each of the top pumpkins weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds and the biggest tipped the scales at 1,461 pounds. That one was grown by Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West […]
WTRF
West Virginia now has a mannequin that gives birth to help EMTs
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are calling it a “game-changer” for West Virginia Northern Community College. But you could say it is a “game-changer” for West Virginia as a whole. A new truck just arrived on campus and it has already doubled the number of...
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
woay.com
First Lady Cathy Justice invites West Virginians to create bows for 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginians 19 and older to participate in the 2022 Best Bow Contest. Eligible West Virginians can create their best Christmas bow, which will be on display on a special bow tree at the Charleston Culture Center during the holiday season.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
Where is trout being stocked in West Virginia this fall?
October trout stocking is set to begin next week in West Virginia; here are the places you don't want to miss.
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
woay.com
McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center employee named CNA of the Year
Gary, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Health Care Association (WVHCA) names Anna Schrader as 2022 Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. The Association presented Schrader with the award at the annual WVHCA banquet recognizing the most skilled nursing and assisted living centers across West Virginia. Schrader has worked at...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia finds NASA DART mission was a success
Observations from the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia have identified NASA's asteroid redirection mission to be a success, and is humanity's first time purposely changing the motion of a celestial object.
