ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 2

Related
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more than 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
woay.com

DHHR reports 903 active COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 14, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

Winners selected in fifth annual State Fire Marshall Fire Safety Poster Contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security announces the Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest winners. Out of 94 student entries representing 17 counties, there were 12 winners and one overall winner. This year’s grand prize winner is Dannika Smith, a kindergarten student at Wayne Elementary School.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill#Wvdot
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WVNT-TV

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
AGRICULTURE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
JOBS
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 again in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total dropped back below 1,000 on Tuesday after the holiday weekend. The state’s active case total stood at 833, down from 1,022 on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Health officials reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
woay.com

McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center employee named CNA of the Year

Gary, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Health Care Association (WVHCA) names Anna Schrader as 2022 Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. The Association presented Schrader with the award at the annual WVHCA banquet recognizing the most skilled nursing and assisted living centers across West Virginia. Schrader has worked at...
HEALTH SERVICES
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy