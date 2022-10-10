LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO