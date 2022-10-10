Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
IRS Reacts To The Return of Bray Wyatt
In a post on Twitter, IRS (Mike Rotunda) reacted to the recent WWE return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules PPV. He wrote: “Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April,” Rotunda wrote. “Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp.”
Early Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown
A number of details on the creative choices for tonight’s SmackDown have been provided by Fightful. The following spoilers are, as always, subject to change. – There is a planned focus on Bray Wyatt as one of the key aspects for tonight’s broadcast. Wyatt will be utilizing a mask designated internally as an “Uncle Howdy” mask. Planned elements will incorporate the aesthetic of a derelict Firefly Funhouse set.
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, WWE Using It In Storylines
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Planned Their Own Women’s Title Angle
According to Fightful Select, a video released on on WWE on Fox’s social media features Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler discussing their respective positions regarding Baszler’s appearance in the Women’s Title arc between Rousey and Natayla. Fightful was informed that the creative side of WWE wasn’t involved in the story beat between Baszler and Rousey, who reportedly developed the angle themselves and referenced the longstanding friendship shared by the two in their interaction. Sources also indicated that except for acknowledgement on commentary, WWE TV had no further intentions to highlight the two wrestler’s interpersonal history. You can watch the video clip of the two below.
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW This Month
PWInsider reports that Matt Striker is set to return to Major League Wrestling at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked for the announce team, along with Tony Schiavone, back in 2019.
WWE Reportedly Plans on Continuing Main Roster Crossovers With NXT
– As previously reported, WWE wanted to continue having more crossovers between its various brands. This includes NXT Superstars getting looks on WWE Main Event. In addition, it looks like WWE wants to continue having talents from the main roster cross over with NXT. Fightful Select reports that WWE plans to continue having crossovers with Raw and SmackDown Superstars appearing on the NXT brand, including after the latest rebranding with NXT 2.0 going back to NXT.
AEW News: Michael Cole Reportedly Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette After WWE Exit, Bollywood Boyz Celebrate AEW Debut, Winter Is Coming Now On Sale
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette after her exit from WWE. Cole handles all of the announcing in WWE. The company reportedly wanted to bring Paquette back when they announced their new commentary lineups. – The Bollywood Boyz commented on...
Various News: 30 WWE Superstars Gone Bad, Executive Speaks on The Metaverse, Full WOW Match Videos
– WWE released a compilation video showcasing 30 Superstars Gone Bad:. – WWE Senior Vice President, Head of Revenue Strategy and Development Scott Zanghellini took part in a panel titled “Hollywood’s Guide to the Metaverse,” which you can see below:. 64 views Premiered 21 hours ago How...
Note On Attendance and Gate For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE held their Extreme Rules event last Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show was a legitimate sellout. There were 14,500 fans in attendance with 13,000 paid. This also gave the event a gate of over $1 million.
WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
Sami Zayn Discusses His Bloodline Story And How It “Evolved”
In his recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Sami Zayn talked about how his current storyline with The Bloodline changed from its original concept and what he’s enjoyed about the recent events (per Fightful). What was initially intended as a simple alliance between Zayn and Roman Reigns’ stable metamorphosed to where the wrestler has now been inducted as an official member. You can read a few highlights from Zayn and watch the full video below.
WWE News: Update On Charlotte Flair’s Status With WWE, The Rock Comments On Early Black Adam Reviews, Tickets For WWE In MSG Now On Sale
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair is expected to return to WWE soon, but it’s unknown which brand. She is currently listed as a Smackdown superstar, but there were rumors she would be moved to RAW. – In a post on Facebook, The Rock commented on...
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
WWE Files Trademarks on ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
– Fightful reports that WWE filed trademarks last week for the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark applications were filed on Saturday, October 8. They had the following descriptions:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration...
Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
AEW News: AEW Announces Upcoming Texas Dates Including Winter is Coming, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New Elite Shirt Available For Sale
– AEW has announced that this year’s Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite will happen on December 14 in Cedar Par, TX. The pre-sale code is ESME21H. This year’s Holiday Bash edition happens the next week, December 21, in San Antonio. – AEW sold a Canadian-themed shirt for...
