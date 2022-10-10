Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Have Had Dialogue With Jacob deGrom
NEW YORK - Dialogue has occurred. During an end of the season media availability on Friday, Mets general manager Billy Eppler revealed that he has had dialogue with ace pitcher Jacob deGrom during the regular season about his contract. In fact, Eppler and deGrom had a 1-on-1 chat as recently...
Braves underway with Division Series Game-3 in Philadelphia
It is a pivotal Game-3 of the Division Series for the Braves and Phillies - the action underway in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider has the pitching start for Atlanta. He’s appearing in a game for the first time in nearly a month since recovering from an oblique injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier Friday said Strider’s outing will be limited to some extent, with the bullpen to get extended action.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies vs Braves NLDS Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The day has finally arrived. The Philadelphia Phillies will host a Major League Baseball postseason game for the first time since 2011. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with one of their aces, Aaron Nola, on the mound. In his first ever postseason start against the St. Louis Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series Game 2, Nola was dominant. He threw 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out six. The Phillies are hoping to get that version of Nola on Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Guardians Announce Lineup For Game Two Of ALDS Against The Yankees
After being rained out on Thursday, the Guardians and Yankees are finally set to play game two of the American League Division Series on Friday after two days off. This is how the lineup for Cleveland looks heading into game two:. There are not too many surprises with this lineup...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Guardians Tie Up Game Two Of ALDS With Amed Rosario Home Run
The Guardians are starting to find their rhythm in the middle of game two. Andres Gimenez ripped an RBI double that scored Josh Naylor to make it a one-run ball game. Then in the fifth inning, Amed Rosario absolutely destroyed a pitch from Nestor Cortes to make it a 2-2 game.
Wichita Eagle
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
The National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres continues on Friday night in San Diego. The series is all knotted up, 1-1, after Los Angeles and San Diego traded 5-3 victories in the first two games. Here's everything you need to know about the final three games of...
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Wichita Eagle
Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?
The Philadelphia 76ers had a hard time finding consistent playing time for the third-year guard Isaiah Joe in the preseason. After the young sharpshooter made his third preseason debut last Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, Joe failed to see the court two nights later against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Joe...
Wichita Eagle
On the evolution of Travis Kelce from brash wild-card to a pillar of the KC Chiefs
Before that roughing the passer fiasco Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the last time the Chiefs were fuming at referee Carl Cheffers was five-plus years ago. That was January 2017, when his holding call on Eric Fisher negated a game-tying two-point conversion late in an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in a divisional round playoff game … and evoked the postgame fury of the unbridled Travis Kelce after a game in which he’d also committed a personal foul.
Wichita Eagle
How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022
Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Wichita Eagle
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
